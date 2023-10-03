Enrichly Wins Venture Atlanta 2023 Startup Showcase Live

"Since its first iteration, I knew that the personal development education that Enrichly offers would change lives. It's encouraging to have our esteemed new investor partners echo that belief." - Margo Jordan, Founder, Enrichly Tweet this

Enrichly is specifically and scientifically designed to boost youth self-esteem. Enrichly provides a digitally gamified curriculum that when complemented with onsite facilitation, keeps children engaged as they build confidence. The program helps improve outcomes in academics, mental health, and preventing youth violence. On the back end, cutting-edge technology captures student progress and provides data-driven insights for caregivers and educators

"We are incredibly proud of Enrichly for winning the first Startup Showcase Live!" said Allyson Eman, CEO of Venture Atlanta. "The pitch process and investment award are incredible opportunities to further the mission, and the company has gained incredible partners with BIP Ventures, Catalyst by Wellstar, Florida Funders, and Knoll Ventures."

"Besides working to provide a solution for the critically important social issue of youth health and safety, Enrichly has built what appears to be a high-potential business model. We're excited to come alongside Margo and her team as they scale and extend their reach," said Mark Buffington, Managing Partner of BIP Ventures.

John D. Cooper, head of venture investment for Catalyst by Wellstar, said, "Children are always our future, and their healthcare is something we are focused on. As Wellstar expands caring for children across the state of Georgia with our recent partnership with Wellstar MCG Health and Children's Hospital of Georgia, we are committed to making an impact and providing holistic care, including early interventions like Enrichly."

Venture Atlanta received a record-breaking 550 applicants this year, and welcomed over 1,500 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders to the event in Atlanta on September 27th and 28th. To date, Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

About Enrichly

Enrichly is a gamified personal development platform committed to helping youth reach their full potential through programs purposefully built to improve self-esteem and proactively prevent negative outcomes. Enrichly's unique approach involves complimenting an on site personal development curriculum with digital self-esteem improvement games built behind a recommendation engine. We collect actionable insights by measuring students' self-esteem before and after participation, demonstrating the growth achieved. Additionally, we evaluate the impact of improved self-esteem on academic performance, mental health outcomes, and other relevant factors. Founded by US Army veteran, Margo Jordan, Enrichly has impacted the lives of thousands of young people worldwide, and continues to grow and evolve with technology. Learn more at www.enrich.ly and follow along on Instagram.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow Venture Atlanta on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit the blog.

