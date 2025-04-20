Enrolling Now: The Science of Psychedelic Healing

The Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines is proud to announce its newest course offering: The Science of Psychedelic Therapy, an innovative 10-week online program designed to explore the evolving relationship between scientific research, therapeutic application, and Indigenous knowledge in the psychedelic field. This course brings together a distinguished international faculty of researchers, clinicians, anthropologists, and neuroscientists, including Henrique Antunes, Jordan Sloshower, Anna Ermakova, Sara J. Garcia Velasquez, Fernanda Palhano, and Erika Dyck. Students will engage deeply with the neuroscience, pharmacology, therapeutic mechanisms, and cultural contexts of psychedelics including 5-MeO-DMT, cannabis, MDMA, psilocybin, and ayahuasca.

Psychedelics are now at the forefront of the mental health industry, yet many questions remain about how these substances work, how they can be used ethically, and what we might learn from their histories of ceremonial use. The Science of Psychedelic Therapy invites participants to explore these complexities through weekly lectures, readings, and live discussions with some of the field's leading voices.

This course goes beyond clinical efficacy to ask deeper questions: How do we integrate traditional and Indigenous frameworks into modern treatment? What risks exist with psychedelic use and how do we navigate them? What does it mean to approach healing in a truly holistic way?

Who Should Enroll

This course is designed for:

Psychedelic therapists and facilitators

Researchers, students, and academics

Activists and policy professionals

Spiritual seekers and Indigenous allies

Anyone with a genuine interest in diving into psychedelic therapy

No previous experience is necessary—just an open mind and a willingness to learn. CE credits are available for qualifying professionals through the Spiritual Competency Academy.

What Participants Will Learn

Over ten live class sessions, students will gain foundational knowledge in:

The neurobiology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of psychedelics

The role of set and setting, psychological flexibility, and integration

Scientific research on MDMA, psilocybin, ayahuasca, cannabis, and 5-MeO-DMT

The cultural legacy and ceremonial contexts of psychedelics

The history of psychedelic use, from ritual traditions to clinical trials

The risks and benefits of microdosing and macrodosing

Drug interactions and safety considerations in therapeutic settings

Students will watch recorded lectures on their own schedule and participate in weekly 1.5-hour Zoom discussions with faculty.

Continuing Chacruna's Mission of Psychedelic Justice

Rooted in Chacruna's commitment to ethics and equity, this course furthers the organization's mission to uplift diverse voices in psychedelic science and promote thoughtful, inclusive education. Chacruna has awarded over 2,100 scholarships, hosted 12 global conferences, and collaborates with leading institutions such as UC Berkeley, Stanford, and Harvard.

Registration Now Open

Enrollment for The Science of Psychedelic Therapy is now open.

Classes meet weekly on Tuesdays, April 22 – June 24, 2025

– 10:30am–12pm PST / 1:30pm–3pm EST

$700 (or two monthly payments of $350 )

(or two monthly payments of ) CE credits available for eligible professionals (purchase required)

Register Now

About Chacruna

The Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines promotes reciprocity in the psychedelic community, and supports the protection of sacred plants and cultural traditions. Chacruna advances psychedelic justice through uplifting the voices of women, queer people, Indigenous peoples, people of color, and the Global South in the field of psychedelic science.

