Enscape for Mac Now Available for Vectorworks Users to H

This collaboration solidifies our commitment to incorporating next-gen technology that delivers immediate advantages to our customers. Now, our users on both Mac and Windows can fully embrace the advantages this exciting partnership offers. Tweet this

Used throughout the architectural world, Enscape is one of the easiest ways to visualize CAD/BIM data in real time. Perfect for daily design reviews, live demos, and client coordination, Enscape moves projects forward via instant feedback, allowing architects to represent their work in the moment using the power of immersive 3D.

Enscape for Mac Features:

Real-Time Walkthroughs – Navigate fully-rendered projects with perspective, walk and fly modes using a live link between Enscape and Vectorworks.

"Enscape takes the expertise out of visualization, so architects can assess the impact of design decisions in record time," said Petr Mitev, VP Product, Solutions for Designers at Chaos. "With our new Mac integration for Vectorworks, we're bringing that power to even more people, so designers can enjoy real-time feedback while working directly within the Vectorworks platform."

Enscape for Mac is available now for Vectorworks 2024 and Vectorworks 2023 SP6. Existing users can download the new versions or improvements for free and subscription plans can be found at the Enscape pricing page. Users can also try Enscape for Mac with a free 14-day trial.

Learn more about Vectorworks' partnership with Enscape here or watch the step-by-step tutorial here.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting, and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About Chaos

Chaos is one of the world's largest 3D visualization companies, and for over 20 years has empowered architects, artists and designers to visualize anything they can imagine. Chaos offers intuitive and powerful workflows for creatives across the entire design spectrum, including architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment.

In 2022, Chaos merged with Enscape and acquired Cylindo. In 2023, Chaos acquired AXYZ design. From the initial design to the final deliverable, Chaos Enscape provides an integrated, real-time visualization workflow for the entire architectural design process. With a new bridge between Enscape and V-Ray, architects and specialists can finally collaborate on photorealistic visualizations at any part of their process. Chaos has more than 700 employees and offices in 11 cities around the world. For more information, visit chaos.com, chaos-enscape.com, chaos-cylindo.com and axyz-design.com.

Media Contact

Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net

Twitter

SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.