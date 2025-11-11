Ensight Launches ENSI: AI-Powered Sales Assistant for Life Insurance

We are thrilled to announce ENSI, the industry's first AI-powered sales assistant for internal sales desks, agents and advisors. We believe ENSI will help our customers, whether insurance carrier or distributor, achieve new levels of sales scalability and productivity. Post this

"Generative AI is the most important technology shift over the last several decades. The technology's potential to help transform critical areas of the life insurance and annuity sales model, enhance operational efficiency, and empower wholesalers and financial professionals may be unprecedented," said Bill Unrue, Ensight CEO. "We are thrilled to announce ENSI, the industry's first AI-powered sales assistant for internal sales desks, agents and advisors. We believe ENSI will help our customers, whether insurance carrier or distributor, achieve new levels of sales scalability and productivity."

The ENSI platform is available 24/7 via both voice and chat, ensuring real-time support for advisors and sales teams. For instance, using a simple voice prompt, internal wholesalers, agents and advisors can rapidly illustrate multiple IUL products for a protection, income or accumulation design in seconds – reducing 'time to quote' by over 90% in some cases. When needed, ENSI can also seamlessly escalate agent case design requests to internal sales desk and wholesaling teams for additional support.

"Over the past year, we have invested heavily in the development of ENSI and have been conducting beta trials with several key partners," said Brian Seidman, Ensight COO. "Built on Microsoft Azure's OpenAI framework, ENSI uses the GPT model to process natural language inputs, mapping conversational prompts into formal quote requests for Term, GUL and IUL. We also plan to introduce VUL and Long Term Care (LTC) support in early 2026."

With support for over 30 life insurance carriers and hundreds of Term, GUL and IUL life products, ENSI delivers the breadth of product support required for BGAs, Financial Institutions, Insurance Marketing Organizations (IMOs) and other insurance solution providers.

For more information about ENSI and how it can empower your sales organization, please contact Ensight.

About Ensight™

Founded in 2015, Ensight is the leading cloud-based insurance sales enablement platform for more than 600 Life, LTC and Annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as a growing majority of the leading North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce.

To learn more about Ensight and its digital sales acceleration platform, please visit: www.ensightcloud.com.

Media Contact

Matt Essick, Ensight, 1 (619) 430-0587, [email protected], https://ensightcloud.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Ensight