Ensis Secures $4 Million Seed Round to Develop AI-Powered Proposal Software for Government Contractors

We are an experienced team 100% dedicated to building the absolute best product for responding to Government RFPs, RFIs and more. Post this

Securing government contracts requires responding to long and complex RFPs, Requests for Proposals. Ensis dramatically accelerates the time it takes to craft compelling bids, allowing proposal teams to focus on forward-thinking ways to grow their pipeline and win more business.

"We are an experienced team 100% dedicated to building the absolute best product for responding to Government RFPs, RFIs and more," said Ben Lewis, CEO of Ensis. "Our team has significant experience creating highly secure software for regulated industries that incorporates modern design and UX best practices."

Ensis works with each client to train a reference library that is securely stored and siloed on a per company basis. This training enables Ensis to incorporate the company's unique capabilities and writing style. Clients are then able to import new RFPs and other opportunities into Ensis, which can parse, organize and draft responses to each section appropriately.

"We are eager to be supporting Ben and Jon on this mission to bring efficiencies to the $694 billion government contracting market," said Jon Bassett, Managing Partner at NextGen Venture Partners. "This is our second time investing in this team and we are impressed by how quickly they ship products and execute."

Ensis is currently in a private beta and will be widely available in 2H'2024. Interested companies can reach Ensis at [email protected].

About Ensis:

Ensis is a technology company developing AI-powered proposal software for responding to government RFPs, RFIs, and more. Leveraging recent advances in generative AI, Ensis enables companies to dramatically streamline their processes for creating proposals in one seamless workflow. Led by experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Ensis is venture backed by Tau Ventures and NextGen Venture Partners. Follow us on LinkedIn and visit ensis.ai to learn more.

Media Contact

Jon Sockell, Ensis, 1 415 212 8242, [email protected], ensis.ai

Jake de Medeiros, Ensis, 1 415 212 8242, [email protected], ensis.ai

SOURCE Ensis