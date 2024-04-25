Ensono Champions a Greener Future: Achieves Milestone Reductions in Energy and Emissions

Ensono partners with NZero in push toward net-zero carbon emissions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensono, an expert technology advisor and leading managed services provider, today unveiled a major stride in its commitment to environmental stewardship, achieving significant reductions in both electricity consumption and carbon emissions across its global operations. This progress is part of Ensono's aggressive push toward net-zero carbon emissions, aiming for a 60% reduction by 2030.

As part of its latest sustainability milestone, Ensono has partnered with NZero, a cutting-edge data and decarbonization platform, to enhance its environmental impact tracking, build energy efficiency strategies and help roadmap a path toward net zero. Ensono utilizes NZero's advanced technology and specialized services to accurately track electricity use and other environmental emissions items across its data centers (DCs). By integrating detailed, location-based data analysis, Ensono aims to streamline its environmental impact reporting and implement strategic measures to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

"As we advance towards our sustainability goals, precise tracking and management of our energy consumption and emissions are critical. NZero's platform enables us to gain detailed insights into our operations, guiding our efforts in data center consolidation and efficiency improvements," said Jim Kozlowski, VP of Data Center Facilities and Capacity Management at Ensono. "This partnership is not only about transparency of our environmental impact but also about being responsible stewards of the environment while maintaining our commitment to client service excellence."

Already, Ensono achieved over a 13% reduction in electricity consumption (from 107,300 MWh to 93,200 MWh) or the equivalent of powering 1,283 American homes in a year. Ensono was also able to accomplish a 17% decrease in total carbon emission output (from 32,800 to 27,200 metric tons of CO2 equivalent) from 2022 to 2023. Those emissions reductions equate to a year's worth of carbon sequestered by 6,489 acres of U.S. forests. This progress is a direct result of Ensono's comprehensive approach to sustainability, including the consolidation of data centers, implementation of energy-efficient technologies, and a strategic focus on utilizing renewable energy sources. These efforts contribute significantly to the global transition towards a more sustainable and responsible IT industry.

"Our collaboration with Ensono is a testament to their leadership in adopting sustainable practices within the IT industry," said Valérie Mitan, EVP and Head of Sustainability at NZero. "By providing them with accurate, detailed, and automated carbon management data, we're empowering Ensono to make informed decisions that align with their ambitious net-zero goals and contribute to a more sustainable future."

In partnership with NZero, Ensono is setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in the managed services sector. The detailed tracking and analysis capabilities of NZero's platform enable Ensono to continuously monitor and improve its environmental performance, reinforcing its commitment to achieving ambitious sustainability goals.

To learn more about Ensono's sustainability efforts visit our ESG Commitment page.

About Ensono

Ensono is an expert technology advisor, innovation partner, and managed service provider. As a relentless ally, we specialize in helping enterprise clients transform their organization, innovate new and disruptive technologies, and optimize their IT operations to achieve better business outcomes. Our team excels in managing over 1 million MIPS, reflecting our leadership in mainframe services. Ensono is one of only eight providers globally with the coveted AWS mainframe modernization competency, showcasing our expertise in seamlessly integrating legacy systems with modern cloud environments. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including consulting, mainframe and application modernization, public cloud migration, and cloud-native development. With certified expertise in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Ensono is well-equipped to navigate complex hybrid environments. Recognized as the Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year, we maintain a strong global presence with over 3,400 associates and are headquartered in greater Chicago.

About NZero

NZero is a real-time data and decarbonization platform for sustainability leaders in government and business that seek to measure, analyze, report and act on sustainability initiatives across all three scopes. Founded on the belief that the right data can free us to think and act boldly on climate, NZero has operationalized the highest level of data granularity to drive better forecasting and retrofitting of even the most complex decarbonization initiatives. Unlike other offerings that rely on third-party data and outdated utility averages, NZero's data helps clients understand changes hour-by-hour, access metrics to reach climate goals and reduce operational and capital costs. NZero's data is audit-ready and compliant with all reporting criteria, mitigating risk and ensuring that organizations are prepared for new rules, regulations, and financial reporting demands. In 2023, NZero was selected by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol to help develop new Scope 2 reporting standards and is helping to lead CarbonCall.org in developing new carbon accounting standards.

