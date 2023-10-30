Ensono Expands Collaboration with Microsoft with Launch of Ensono Cloud-Connected Mainframe for Microsoft Azure

This collaboration allows us to bring together the power of Azure and the expertise of Ensono in mainframe systems, giving our customers more choice in how they modernize their legacy infrastructure and unlock new value in the cloud. Post this

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft in creating a solution that enables our clients to thrive in today's modern hybrid landscape," said Brian Klingbeil, Chief Strategy Officer of Ensono. "The low-latency connection and integration with Microsoft Azure's powerful AI and cognitive services position our clients at the forefront of digital transformation. This solution empowers our clients to harness the power of Azure while preserving the value of their mainframe investments."

Ensono Cloud-Connected Mainframe for Microsoft Azure delivers high-performance integration between mainframe and Azure, enabling the enterprise to make informed business decisions and the ability to use the power of the cloud without compromising on performance or security. This data component of the solution provides clients with seamless access to Azure native services for mainframe data including Microsoft Fabric, an end-to-end analytics platform that brings together all the analytics tools that enable an enterprise to unlock the value of their data and prepare for the era of AI.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Ensono on the launch of Ensono Cloud-Connected Mainframe for Microsoft Azure," said Merrie Williamson, Corporate Vice President, Azure Infrastructure and Digital & Application Innovation at Microsoft. "This collaboration allows us to bring together the power of Azure and the expertise of Ensono in mainframe systems, giving our customers more choice in how they modernize their legacy infrastructure and unlock new value in the cloud."

Ensono Cloud-Connected Mainframe for Microsoft Azure is part of Ensono's Modern, Cloud-Connected Mainframe, Ensono's approach to Mainframe Modernization that combines cloud flexibility with the resilience of the mainframe. In addition to achieving latency requirements of critical business applications, the Ensono Cloud-Connected Mainframe for Microsoft Azure seamlessly integrates the mainframe into the rest of the enterprise hybrid IT architecture, elevating its status to a first-class citizen. This integration allows data to flow freely, enabling faster and more informed business decisions - faster.

In addition to being an Azure Expert MSP, Ensono serves as a trusted Microsoft solution partner, providing comprehensive expertise in security, infrastructure, data and AI, as well as digital and app innovation. This diverse partnership further enhances Ensono's ability to cater to clients' varied technology requirements and deliver exceptional results.

For more information about Ensono Cloud-Connected Mainframe for Microsoft Azure visit: https://www.ensono.com/partners/microsoft/#ensono-cloud-connected-mainframe-for-microsoft-azure.

About Ensono

Ensono is an expert technology advisor, innovation partner and managed service provider. As a relentless ally, we specialize in helping enterprise clients transform their organization, innovate new and disruptive technologies, and optimize their IT operations to achieve better business outcomes. Our dedicated team works across hybrid environments with services that span consulting, mainframe and application modernization, public cloud migration and cloud-native development. With certified experts in Azure and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year, Ensono has over 3,000 associates globally and is headquartered in greater Chicago. For more information, visit Ensono.com.

Media Contact

Kayla Bodel, Ensono, 8477574281, [email protected]

SOURCE Ensono