Ensono Introduces Ensono Flex® for Unmatched IT Adaptability and Seamless Optionality Without Penalties

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensono, a leading technology advisor, innovation partner, and managed service provider, today announced the launch of Ensono Flex®, a comprehensive portfolio of flexible IT service offerings designed to empower businesses with unmatched adaptability and optionality, all without contractual penalties.

In today's ever-evolving business landscape, which is marked by geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainties, rapid technological advancements, and a global health crisis, organizations require flexibility in their operations to maintain competitiveness. Ensono Flex® is designed to cater to these needs by allowing seamless transitions and adaptations in IT strategies without the financial burdens typically associated with such changes.

"Ensono has always positioned itself as an ally to business and technology leaders, emphasizing our role as an independent specialist team dedicated to our clients' success," said Brian Klingbeil, Chief Strategy Officer at Ensono. "With Ensono Flex, we are solidifying this commitment by investing in our clients' ability to navigate change effectively and efficiently, ensuring they can make the best decisions for their business without worrying about penalties."

Ensono Flex is part of Ensono's broad portfolio aimed at modernizing operations across various environments, from legacy systems to cloud-native platforms. Ensono Flex offers three distinct options: Ensono Flex Migration, Ensono Flex Cloud Engineering, and Ensono Flex Cloud Services.

Ensono Flex Migration: Applications & Data Portability facilitates smooth workload transitions across different environments without financial penalties and enables the adoption of new technology platforms based on business needs.

Ensono Flex Cloud Engineering: Flexible Engineering Expertise provides immediate access to cloud engineering expertise to fill skill gaps and accelerate project timelines. Enhances organizational agility and reduces time to market by streamlining cloud project delivery.

Ensono Flex Cloud Services: Interchangeable Managed Services offers core managed cloud services that are modular by design and fully customizable to meet evolving business requirements. Ensono Flex Cloud Services grow with the client, providing right-sized support through each stage of their development. Advanced services for cloud data platforms, and application managed services (SREaaS) are also available as workloads and applications evolve.

"Ensono excels in providing agile solutions like Ensono Flex for seamless transitions and transformations," said Pedro M. Maschio, Partner & Global Head, ISG Provider Lens at ISG. "These comprehensive solutions empower Ensono's managed services with cost optimization characteristics and enable clients to meet their changing business needs without fear of lock-in, providing immediate returns for their optimization efforts."

Ensono Flex is designed to empower businesses with the agility and flexibility needed to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape. By eliminating penalties and lock-ins, Ensono Flex allows organizations to focus on their core business objectives and outcomes.

For more information about Ensono Flex and how it can transform your IT operations, please visit https://www.ensono.com/offerings/ensono-flex/.

About Ensono

Ensono is an expert technology advisor, innovation partner, and managed service provider. As a relentless ally, we specialize in helping enterprise clients transform their organization, innovate new and disruptive technologies, and optimize their IT operations to achieve better business outcomes. Our team excels in managing over 1 million MIPS, reflecting our leadership in mainframe services. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including consulting, mainframe and application modernization, public cloud migration, and cloud-native development. With certified expertise in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Ensono is well-equipped to navigate complex hybrid environments. Recognized as the Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year, we maintain a strong global presence with over 3,400 associates and are headquartered in greater Chicago.

