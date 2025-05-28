Ensuring Data Integrity in Manufacturing: A Customer Perspective on Analytical Instruments and Osmometers, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will showcase how osmolality testing is used to monitor product batches, ensuring quality across various workstreams. Post this

The expert speakers will showcase how osmolality testing is used to monitor product batches, ensuring quality across various workstreams. The advanced technology helps ensure accurate and reliable data, which is crucial for maintaining high standards in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The integrity of the data generated plays a vital role in the consistent monitoring and quality assurance of biopharmaceutical products.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain practical strategies for ensuring compliance, quality and data integrity in biopharmaceutical manufacturing by choosing the right analytical instruments. Embrace the importance of data integrity to drive excellence in manufacturing processes.

Register for this webinar today to explore how robust data integrity practices and the right analytical tools can transform biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Join Sachin Patel, Associate Director of QC Systems, Biogen; and Shweta Nair, Director, Biopharma Osmometer Portfolio, Advanced Instruments, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Ensuring Data Integrity in Manufacturing: A Customer Perspective on Analytical Instruments and Osmometers.

