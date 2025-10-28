Ensuring Long-Lasting Stormwater Protection for Athens, Georgia, Community with Penetron

Using PENETRON ADMIX SB not only eliminates the need for any surface-applied protection systems, but it also saves construction time and ensures lifetime concrete protection – saving money over the long run. Post this

Designed by JHP Architecture, the development currently comprises five 3- and 4-floor buildings housing 120 apartments available as roomy 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units, many with balconies and patios. Amenities at the access-controlled community include a clubhouse, bike garage, fitness center, laundry facilities, and an access-controlled parking garage. The View at NoDA is close to public transportation, retail shopping, and 1/4 mile from the University of Georgia campus and Stanford Stadium.

"Used to manage stormwater runoff and protect against flooding, the concrete structures of The View's on-site retention basin needed protection from freeze-thaw cycles, corrosion, as well as resistance to the constant hydrostatic pressure of the water stored in the basin," notes Richard Farmer, Eastern Regional Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

Added to the concrete mix during batching, PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to permanently protect the basin's concrete walls from deterioration. Unaffected by climatic conditions, PENETRON ADMIX SB becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix and performs consistently during the life of the concrete.

"Using PENETRON ADMIX SB not only eliminates the need for any surface-applied protection systems, but it also saves construction time and ensures lifetime concrete protection – saving money over the long run," concludes Richard Farmer.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group