Ensuring Secure Deliveries with IPG's State-of-the-Art Packaging Lab

IPG's Packaging Lab brings unparalleled quality control to ecommerce this holiday season

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Are your packages arriving securely? This question becomes particularly important for manufacturers and distributors during the holiday season, when the volume of shipped products skyrockets. In this bustling time, the integrity of your product's packaging is not just in the delivery; it's also in maintaining your brand's reputation for quality and reliability. Industry leader IPG (Intertape Polymer Group) understands how important it is to prioritize durable and effective packaging which is why the company developed the IPG Packaging Lab – a solution to the challenge of ensuring secure and safe package delivery.

The IPG Packaging Lab represents a pinnacle of innovation and precision in packaging testing. Leveraging the expertise and standards of the International Safe Transit Association, ASTM International, and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the lab offers a comprehensive suite of tests. These include ISTA Series 1 to 6, covering non-simulation to enhanced simulation performance tests, ASTM standards for vibration and performance testing, and even custom client specifications. This array of tests ensures that your packages can withstand the rigors of transit, from the shocks of handling to the stresses of environmental conditions.

What sets the IPG lab apart is not just its adherence to globally recognized standards but also its state-of-the-art equipment. From Incline Impact Testers to Vertical Compression Testers, each piece of equipment is designed to simulate real-world transit conditions. This approach is crucial in an era dominated by e-commerce, where the journey of a package is as varied as the items it contains. The lab's Drop Testing and Vibration Table are particularly relevant for parcels handled by major services like FedEx and UPS, ensuring that your products can endure the journey from warehouse to doorstep.

But the innovation doesn't stop within the lab's walls. IPG brings the power of its laboratory directly to you. IPG's sales force is equipped to conduct on-site testing, employing tools like the ETX tape head to guarantee optimal carton closure. This service is more than a demonstration of IPG's advanced technology; it's a commitment to partnership with customers. Rather than just offering products; IPG offers solutions tailored to a business's specific needs, ensuring that the carton closure system chosen is the best in the market.

Furthermore, IPG acknowledges the diverse needs of its customers. Whether a small local business or a large multinational corporation, the lab's services are accessible for all. Customers are invited to send in their products to understand how they hold up under various testing conditions. This collaborative approach allows for a deeper understanding of packaging needs, ensuring a tailored solution that enhances the safety and security of each individual product.

In-field performance testing is another cornerstone of the IPG service. This proactive approach means that a customer doesn't have to worry about the integrity of their packaging; IPG does that for them. This in-field testing, coupled with the lab's extensive capabilities, forms a comprehensive package of services that stands unmatched in the packaging industry.

As we approach another busy holiday season, the question of secure package delivery becomes more pertinent than ever. With IPG's Packaging Lab and its on-site testing capabilities, businesses are not just choosing a service; they are choosing peace of mind. Your products deserve the best protection, and IPG provides just that, ensuring that packages don't just arrive but do so securely and reliably, maintaining the high standard of your brand. Let IPG be your partner in this journey, ensuring that each package you send is a testament to the quality and reliability you already hold high.

