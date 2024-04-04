Transitioning to the cloud makes good business sense, offering unprecedented collaboration, flexibility, and scalability. However, organizations must prepare for a completely new operating environment, with significant changes for both end users and IT personnel. Post this

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Ensuring Success After a Cloud Migration: Your Guide to a Long-term Plan."

Remember the Humans

"Provide ongoing training to empower end users to adapt to new tools and processes. In addition, remember that cloud migration represents a business transformation in addition to a technical endeavor. Successful change management will involve engaging stakeholders throughout the process and securing executive champions."

Data Security and Compliance

"Take time to carefully review and update security policies and practices to accommodate compliance requirements specific to your industry. This may include upgrading to a Microsoft subscription that includes compliance and data governance tools."

Continually Monitor and Optimize

"Keep in mind that cloud migration must be an ongoing process rather than a one-time event. Continually monitor performance, availability, and reliability of cloud resources, making changes as necessary."

Effective Cost Management

"When operating in the cloud, organizations can experience unexpected costs due to misjudging capacity needs or inefficiently utilizing resources. Additionally, operating on a pay-as-you-go basis can lead to budget uncertainty. Companies may end up paying for underutilized resources or facing hidden fees."

Confident Cloud Migration: Your Guide to a Long-term Plan

Successfully migrating to the cloud requires an ongoing process of adaptation and improvement. By anticipating common post-migration challenges and implementing proactive strategies, you can reap the full benefits of the cloud while minimizing disruptions.

