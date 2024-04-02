Ensuring Your Biologics Assays Tell the Whole Story, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Understanding the regulatory perspective on potency or biological activity is essential for ensuring that the assays developed provide the information needed to support submission and approval. Post this

This webinar will explore the nuances of analytical testing and assay development for biologics and cover regulatory expectations for potency assays for these complex therapeutics.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the development stages for biologics assays, the analytical testing model for biologics and more.

Join experts from Premier Consulting, Chris Hendry, Vice President, Technical Services, CMC; and Olu Aloba, PhD, Vice President, CMC Services, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Ensuring Your Biologics Assays Tell the Whole Story.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks