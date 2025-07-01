Ensurise, LLC Announces Merger with Washington Insurance Group

"The Washington Insurance Group's experience in the commercial auto and executive transportation space complements our existing capabilities as we continue to build on our One Ensurise service model," said Jonathan Nobil, Managing Member of Ensurise. Post this

"We are excited to introduce Washington Insurance Group as the latest Ensurise agency division. The team's experience in the commercial auto and executive transportation space complements our existing capabilities quite well," said Jonathan Nobil, Managing Member of Ensurise. "This partnership continues to build on our One Ensurise model, which leverages our wealth of expertise to deliver superior service to our clients."

With more than 20 years of service to the Washington DC metro area, Washington Insurance Group prides itself on developing long-lasting client relationships that help individuals, families, and businesses protect themselves, their valuables, and their future.

Since 2014, Ensurise has built a dynamic regional brokerage, continuing to strengthen successful practice areas and ensuring clients always have access to the highest caliber solutions. "We are so pleased to join Ensurise and partner with this fantastic group of colleagues," said Washington Insurance Group founder, Syed Raza, "this merger will allow us to continue providing the exceptional service to the specialty auto, executive, and public transportation space that we have built our reputation on."

About Ensurise, LLC

Ranked as one of the largest independent brokerages in the Washington Metro area for four years in a row, Ensurise, LLC partners with high-quality quality insurance advisory organizations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia and brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation. The enterprise is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

About Washington Insurance Group

Washington Insurance Group is an independent brokerage organization dedicated to serving your auto, home, and business insurance needs. Our trusted team of insurance advisors compare options to find the best fit and most cost-effective insurance solution for you.

Media Contact

Jenny Decker, Ensurise, 1 202-304-8671, [email protected], www.ensurise.com

Jon Nobil, Ensurise, 1 202-573-7988, [email protected], www.ensurise.com

SOURCE Ensurise