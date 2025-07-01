Ensurise, LLC Announces Merger with Washington Insurance Group

Executive transportation expertise expands Ensurise's presence in the region's commercial auto market.
BETHESDA, Md., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Independent insurance brokerage and advisory firm, Ensurise, LLC, and full-service organization Raza Insurance Agency, Inc. dba Washington Insurance Group, today announced their merger effective May 1, 2025.
Ensurise, one of the fastest-growing independent insurance brokerages in the Mid-Atlantic region, is committed to delivering superior insurance solutions amid today's fast changing risk landscape. Providing best-in-class resources to support an expanding roster of agency divisions, Ensurise has the in-house capabilities to meet the needs of the most sophisticated clients under the Ensurise banner while maintaining its commitment to a "local and long-term" presence.
"We are excited to introduce Washington Insurance Group as the latest Ensurise agency division. The team's experience in the commercial auto and executive transportation space complements our existing capabilities quite well," said Jonathan Nobil, Managing Member of Ensurise. "This partnership continues to build on our One Ensurise model, which leverages our wealth of expertise to deliver superior service to our clients."
With more than 20 years of service to the Washington DC metro area, Washington Insurance Group prides itself on developing long-lasting client relationships that help individuals, families, and businesses protect themselves, their valuables, and their future.
Since 2014, Ensurise has built a dynamic regional brokerage, continuing to strengthen successful practice areas and ensuring clients always have access to the highest caliber solutions. "We are so pleased to join Ensurise and partner with this fantastic group of colleagues," said Washington Insurance Group founder, Syed Raza, "this merger will allow us to continue providing the exceptional service to the specialty auto, executive, and public transportation space that we have built our reputation on."
About Ensurise, LLC
Ranked as one of the largest independent brokerages in the Washington Metro area for four years in a row, Ensurise, LLC partners with high-quality quality insurance advisory organizations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia and brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation. The enterprise is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.
About Washington Insurance Group
Washington Insurance Group is an independent brokerage organization dedicated to serving your auto, home, and business insurance needs. Our trusted team of insurance advisors compare options to find the best fit and most cost-effective insurance solution for you.
Media Contact
Jenny Decker, Ensurise, 1 202-304-8671, [email protected], www.ensurise.com
Jon Nobil, Ensurise, 1 202-573-7988, [email protected], www.ensurise.com
SOURCE Ensurise
