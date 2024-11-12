Ensurise, LLC Announces Partnership With Barker HR Consulting

"Barker HR Consulting enhances our employee benefits practice, led by Ensurise's Risk Cooperative division, by guiding clients through complex workforce challenges beyond core insurance needs." Jonathan Nobil, Managing Member of Ensurise, LLC Post this

"We are pleased to introduce Barker HR Consulting as our newest partner. They will enhance our expanding employee benefits practice, led by Ensurise's Risk Cooperative division, with the HR expertise to guide clients through the increasingly complex demands of employee benefits, compliance, and other related workforce challenges beyond core insurance needs." said Jonathan Nobil, Managing Member of Ensurise, LLC. "This partnership is the latest addition to our suite of comprehensive employee benefits solutions, offering clients HR consulting services as an add-on to our existing advisory practice."

Founded in 2013, Barker HR Consulting specializes in providing area business owners access to seasoned HR professional services to keep them compliant and on track to meet strategic and day-to-day business objectives, providing employee relations and talent management capabilities that are often out of reach for smaller and start-up enterprises.

Ensurise is leading the charge to integrate compliance, workforce training, and customized HR support to meet the complex leadership challenges organizations face in today's business landcape. "We are very excited to join Ensurise and partner with this team," says Barker HR Consulting Chief HR Partner, Amy Barker, "and to continue offering the business savvy workforce guidance we built our reputation on."

"As one of the most respected fractional HR consulting firms in the area, with deep knowledge in recruitment, compliance, compensation, and benefits administration, Barker HR Consulting will round out Ensurise's employee benefits capabilities to beyond what is expected from much larger organizations," said Mr. Nobil. "We are ready to make waves in this space."

About Ensurise, LLC

Ensurise, LLC is an independent insurance brokerage organization that partners with high-quality quality insurance advisory organizations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The enterprise brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

[email protected] | 202-573-7988

About Barker HR Consulting

Barker HR Consulting provides people solutions for small business, giving employers in the DC metro area the customized big-time support they need, when they need it, and at a high level of expertise – allowing the leadership to focus on building a thriving business.

Media Contact

Jenny Decker, Ensurise, 1 202-573-7988, [email protected], www.ensurise.com

Jonathan Nobil, Ensurise, 1 202-573-7988, [email protected], www.ensurise.com

SOURCE Ensurise; Ensurise