Ensurise, LLC Merges With Risk Cooperative in Strategic Partnership

Founded in 2014, Risk Cooperative is comprised of a team of seasoned, certified risk managers and licensed insurance brokers who are subject matter experts across all classes of risk, including comprehensive employee benefits, life & health, property & casualty, cyber and other specialty lines.

This merger will integrate the leadership teams while allowing Risk Cooperative to continue its operations and servicing of existing clients from its Washington, D.C. headquarters. "We are very excited to merge with Ensurise and join such a dynamic team. This strategic alliance allows Risk Cooperative to continue focusing on our long-standing commitment to helping organizations build operational resiliency," says Risk Cooperative CEO, Andres Franzetti, "and enables us to continue providing the top tier caliber of service our clients have come to expect with added resources, and scalability to best position us for continued growth."

"As one of the fastest growing firms in the industry, with deep expertise and solutions addressing cyber risk and emerging threats, along with a robust employee benefits practice, Risk Cooperative will heighten Ensurise's market presence to accelerate growth in key market segments," said Mr. Nobil.

About Ensurise, LLC

Ensurise, LLC is an independent insurance brokerage organization that partners with high-quality quality insurance advisory organizations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The enterprise brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

About Risk Cooperative

Risk Cooperative is an independent and certified minority-owned insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm. Licensed in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, Risk Cooperative helps organizations address risk, readiness and resilience across all classes of risk – including comprehensive employee benefits, life and health, property and casualty, cyber and other specialty lines. Appointed with all major carriers and the Lloyd's of London market, we place domestic and international insurance solutions to help meet clients' needs.

