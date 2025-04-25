Entergrade Launches New Revenue Sharing Program for Independent Microsoft Consultants and Advisors

New program enables Microsoft experts to earn ongoing revenue by connecting clients with Entergrade's suite of powerful Microsoft-enhancing tools.
REDMOND, Wash., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entergrade Solutions Inc., a leading provider of Microsoft-integrated enterprise solutions, today announced the launch of its Revenue Sharing Program. The program invites independent Microsoft consultants and advisors to earn recurring revenue by helping to bring Entergrade's powerful Microsoft-enhancing tools to more organizations around the world. The announcement comes on the heels of Comms vNext, a community-led conference focused on the future of Microsoft converged communications, where Entergrade was both a sponsor and presenter on the future of Microsoft Teams Voice.
Entergrade's new Revenue Sharing Program covers all its licensed product offerings, providing an accessible way for trusted Microsoft professionals in technical and advisory roles to earn ongoing benefits with minimal effort. Entergrade provides full implementation, onboarding, and support, allowing program participants to simply refer clients who may benefit from Entergrade's purpose-built solutions designed to maximize the value of Microsoft 365.
"We know our customers often learn about us through trusted advisors—people already helping them navigate Microsoft's ecosystem," said Michael LaMontagne, Microsoft MVP and Co-Founder of Entergrade. "This program gives those trusted voices a way to share in the value they help create."
Key features of the Revenue Sharing Program:
- Earn recurring and one-time revenue through qualified referrals
- Fast, low-lift onboarding—no technical integration or sales lift required
- Partner enablement including branded materials and dedicated support
The new Revenue Sharing Program sits alongside Entergrade's existing Reseller Program and is now open to qualified professionals globally. Interested participants can learn more and reach out to [email protected].
About Entergrade
Entergrade is a Microsoft Partner and leading provider of software designed to help mid-size and large enterprises get the most out of their Microsoft services. Founded by long-time telco disruptor Paul Vaillant and award-winning Microsoft MVP Michael LaMontagne, Entergrade builds solutions that increase the functionality, efficiency, and connectivity of Microsoft 365, allowing businesses to achieve more, faster. Entergrade's world-class team of technologists also provides consulting and custom development. We exist to rethink what's possible. For more, visit entergrade.com.
Media Contact
Michael LaMontagne, Entergrade, 1 587 774 9794, [email protected], entergrade.com
SOURCE Entergrade
