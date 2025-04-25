Entergrade Launches New Revenue Sharing Program for Independent Microsoft Consultants and Advisors

"We know our customers often learn about us through trusted advisors—people already helping them navigate Microsoft's ecosystem," said Michael LaMontagne, Microsoft MVP and Co-Founder of Entergrade. "This program gives those trusted voices a way to share in the value they help create." Post this

"We know our customers often learn about us through trusted advisors—people already helping them navigate Microsoft's ecosystem," said Michael LaMontagne, Microsoft MVP and Co-Founder of Entergrade. "This program gives those trusted voices a way to share in the value they help create."

Key features of the Revenue Sharing Program:

Earn recurring and one-time revenue through qualified referrals

Fast, low-lift onboarding—no technical integration or sales lift required

Partner enablement including branded materials and dedicated support

The new Revenue Sharing Program sits alongside Entergrade's existing Reseller Program and is now open to qualified professionals globally. Interested participants can learn more and reach out to [email protected].

About Entergrade

Entergrade is a Microsoft Partner and leading provider of software designed to help mid-size and large enterprises get the most out of their Microsoft services. Founded by long-time telco disruptor Paul Vaillant and award-winning Microsoft MVP Michael LaMontagne, Entergrade builds solutions that increase the functionality, efficiency, and connectivity of Microsoft 365, allowing businesses to achieve more, faster. Entergrade's world-class team of technologists also provides consulting and custom development. We exist to rethink what's possible. For more, visit entergrade.com.

Media Contact

Michael LaMontagne, Entergrade, 1 587 774 9794, [email protected], entergrade.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Entergrade