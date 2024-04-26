Enterprise Strategy Group to Present New Research on Generative AI (GenAI) and Cybersecurity Opportunities and Challenges at RSA Conference 2024

Cybersecurity Team Also Hosting BrightTALK @Summit Sessions Throughout the Week in RSA's Broadcast Alley
NEWTON, Mass., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Strategy Group, a leading IT analyst, research, and strategy firm, will highlight its latest research findings at RSA Conference in sessions addressing topics crucial to building effective security programs today: the usage and application of genAI to cybersecurity, and the top challenges and perspectives of information security professionals. As security teams are charged with protecting valuable company and customer assets and data against the ever evolving threat landscape, Enterprise Strategy Group analysts look forward to sharing insights to help security leaders enable their security teams with the right technologies and approaches to strengthen their programs to support business growth.
Registered RSA Conference attendees can attend these sessions or tune in after the conference to view the recordings on demand:
- Tuesday May 7, 2024, 8:30-9:30 AM (session PART4-T01) Navigating Challenges: Perspectives of Information Security Professionals features Jon Oltsik, analyst emeritus for Enterprise Strategy Group, along with Curtis Campbell, Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) director, and Shawn Murray, ISSA president discussing the findings from our sixth annual infosec professional study. Explore current pain points, and needed changes to shape the future of our field and arming teams for success.
- Thursday May 9, 2024, 10:50-11:40 AM (session PART3-R03) GenAI Opportunities and Challenges: Where 370 Enterprises Are Focusing Now with Dave Gruber, principal analyst for Enterprise Strategy Group, will share findings for how IT and security leaders are leveraging and securing genAI to accelerate security program and business outcomes. Attendees can learn about genAI opportunities and challenges for cybersecurity, and see how their strategies stack up to the rest of the industry.
Enterprise Strategy Group cybersecurity analysts will also host live-streamed BrightTALK @summit sessions in Broadcast Alley with industry luminaries from leading companies and security vendors throughout the show. Audiences can check the agenda to tune in to watch live during the conference or watch later on-demand.
"RSA Conference is where the industry unites to help organizations secure and protect against the latest threats and attacks," said Melinda Marks, practice director, cybersecurity, for Enterprise Strategy Group. "We are excited to have our cybersecurity analysts share their latest research and insights to bolster security team effectiveness, addressing topics including the security impacts of genAI, the importance of identity security, the state of cloud-native security platforms, software-as-a-service (SaaS) security, and trends in zero trust."
For those in San Francisco for RSA Conference, Enterprise Strategy Group is also hosting a casual breakfast meet and greet event on Thursday May 9th, at 7:30-9:00AM with the cybersecurity analyst team. RSVP here to learn about research highlights and catch up with the team!
Where: Marriott Marquis Foothill F, 780 Mission Street, San Francisco
When: Thursday May 9th, 8-9am PT
What: Meet with Enterprise Strategy Group Cybersecurity Analysts
For more information or to request an analyst briefing, visit the Enterprise Strategy Group Cybersecurity Market site.
About ESG
Enterprise Strategy Group is an integrated technology analysis, research, and strategy firm providing market intelligence, actionable insight, and go-to-market content services to the global technology community. It is increasingly recognized as one of the world's leading analyst firms in helping technology vendors make strategic decisions across their go-to-market programs through factual, peer-based research. ESG is a division of TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services focused on delivering business impact for enterprise technology companies.
