Enterprise Strategy Group to Present New Research on Generative AI (GenAI) and Cybersecurity Opportunities and Challenges at RSA Conference 2024

Tuesday May 7, 2024 , 8:30-9:30 AM (session PART4-T01) Navigating Challenges: Perspectives of Information Security Professionals features Jon Oltsik , analyst emeritus for Enterprise Strategy Group, along with Curtis Campbell , Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) director, and Shawn Murray , ISSA president discussing the findings from our sixth annual infosec professional study. Explore current pain points, and needed changes to shape the future of our field and arming teams for success.

Thursday May 9, 2024 , 10:50-11:40 AM (session PART3-R03) GenAI Opportunities and Challenges: Where 370 Enterprises Are Focusing Now with Dave Gruber , principal analyst for Enterprise Strategy Group, will share findings for how IT and security leaders are leveraging and securing genAI to accelerate security program and business outcomes. Attendees can learn about genAI opportunities and challenges for cybersecurity, and see how their strategies stack up to the rest of the industry.

Enterprise Strategy Group cybersecurity analysts will also host live-streamed BrightTALK @summit sessions in Broadcast Alley with industry luminaries from leading companies and security vendors throughout the show. Audiences can check the agenda to tune in to watch live during the conference or watch later on-demand.

"RSA Conference is where the industry unites to help organizations secure and protect against the latest threats and attacks," said Melinda Marks, practice director, cybersecurity, for Enterprise Strategy Group. "We are excited to have our cybersecurity analysts share their latest research and insights to bolster security team effectiveness, addressing topics including the security impacts of genAI, the importance of identity security, the state of cloud-native security platforms, software-as-a-service (SaaS) security, and trends in zero trust."

For those in San Francisco for RSA Conference, Enterprise Strategy Group is also hosting a casual breakfast meet and greet event on Thursday May 9th, at 7:30-9:00AM with the cybersecurity analyst team. RSVP here to learn about research highlights and catch up with the team!

Where: Marriott Marquis Foothill F, 780 Mission Street, San Francisco

When: Thursday May 9th, 8-9am PT

What: Meet with Enterprise Strategy Group Cybersecurity Analysts

For more information or to request an analyst briefing, visit the Enterprise Strategy Group Cybersecurity Market site.

