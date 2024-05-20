Enterprise technology deployment, maintenance and integration solutions provider, Velociti, names Deryk Powell CEO

I am confident that led by Deryk, Tim, Jim and their senior management team, Velociti is poised for continued rapid growth. Post this

Powell began his career at Velociti, then known as Central States Special Products, in September 1994 as VP Sales. From 1995 to 2004 he served as the company's General Manager. Powell was named COO in January 2004 and added the role of President in February 2013.

"I am honored to have been chosen to lead Velociti as CEO and filled with gratitude for the accomplishments of our incredible team, the remarkable support of our customers and partners, and Michael's insightful mentorship," Powell said. "Collectively, these people have allowed us to build a business over the past 30 years that I am eager to continue growing in the future."

About Velociti Inc.,

A global provider of enterprise technology solutions for more than 25 years, Missouri-based Velociti helps meet complex business needs by optimizing technology investments, lowering costs, and improving employee and customer acceptance. Its innovative design, rapid installation and deployment, and proactive support services for a broad range of transportation and networking technologies are provided by a highly experienced full-time team of engineers, project managers, certified technicians, and call center staff. Velociti serves transportation, retail, food service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, government, hospitality, and outdoor venues, including many Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit http://www.velociti.com or call toll-free (855)-233-7210.

