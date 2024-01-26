Enterprising Women Magazine Announces 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winners and Champions

Prestigious Awards Program Introduces List of Honorees
CARY, N.C., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monica Smiley, Publisher and CEO of Enterprising Women magazine, has announced the winners and finalists (champions) of the 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, an annual tribute to the world's top women entrepreneurs. Both the Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winners and Enterprising Women of the Year Champions will be recognized at the 22nd Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference, to be held from Sunday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 9 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.
The Enterprising Women of the Year Awards is widely considered one of the most prestigious recognition programs for women business owners. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women's entrepreneurship.
Award winners were recognized in seven categories this year: annual sales revenues of more than $100 million; annual sales revenues of more than $25 million and up to $100 million; annual sales revenues of more than $10 million and up to $25 million; annual sales revenues of more than $5 million and up to $10 million; annual sales revenues of more than $2 million and up to $5 million; annual sales revenues of more than $1 million and up to $2 million; and annual sales revenues of up to $1 million.
For the Champion award category, all revenue levels are represented. While the Enterprising Women of the Year Award winners are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime award and may not apply again in future years, Champions may apply again to earn the Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner designation.
Below are the 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winners:
Businesses with more than $100 million in annual revenues:
- Arlene Inch, TransPak, Inc., San Jose, CA
- Kimberly Bunton and Sheila Kavanaugh, TKT & Associates, Inc., Louisville, KY
- Julie Sue Auslander, Couranto, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Vikki Columbus, SGRX Health, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
- Rachel Landau, Grey Matter Concepts Apparel Group, New York, NY
- Kendra Lee, Merichem Company, Houston, TX
- Brittany Perkins Castillo, AshBritt Companies, Deerfield Beach, FL
- Dr. E'Lois Thomas, SEEL, LLC, Detroit, MI
Businesses with $25 million in annual revenues and up to $100 million in annual revenues:
- Andrea Brenholz, ATR International, Inc., Santa Clara, CA
- Melissa Parvis, Fresh Clean Threads, LaJolla, CA
- Priti Jain, Nao Medical, Mineola, NY
- Starr Edwards, Bitchin' Sauce, Carlsbad, CA
- Shannon Coomes, Hill Fire Protection, Franklin Park, IL
- Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft Services, Inc., Reston, VA
Businesses with $10 million in annual revenues and up to $25 million in annual revenues:
- Jennifer Serino, My Hot Lunchbox, Apex, NC
- Cari Gatto, Swell Marketing Partners, LLC, Port Washington, NY
- Lena Graham Morris, HORUS Construction | Entreprenista Enterprises, Tampa, FL
- Lisa Brown Alexander, Nonprofit HR, Washington DC
Businesses with $5 million in annual revenues and up to $10 million in annual revenues:
- Susan Adams, Blossom Foods, Oakland, CA
- Sara Rahn, Madison Avenue Worldwide, LLC, Dodgeville, WA
- Melody Marx, Marx Productions, Chandler, AZ
- JiNan Glasgow George, Neo IP, Durham, NC
- Teri Ijeoma, Trade and Travel, San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Amanda Ma, Innovate Marketing Group, Pasadena, CA
- Connie Grazia and Nadine Licostie, Red Thread, New York, NY
- Ann Lee, The Core Restaurant Group, Oslo, Norway
Businesses with $3 million in annual revenues and up to $5 million in annual revenues:
- Valarie King Bailey, OnShore Technology Group, Chicago, IL
- Sushma Maganti, Maganti IT Resources LLC, Waterbury, CT
- Dr. Velma Trayham, Thinkzilla Consulting Group, LLC, Atlanta, Ga
- Maggie Harlow, Signarama Downtown Louisville, Louisville, KY
- Elizabeth Rogerd, Cream'a'Licious Inc, West Chester, OH
- Tonya Turrell, The Launchpad, Altamonte Springs, FL
- Jinny Bromberg, Bromberg & Associates, LLC / Linguist Education Online, LLC, Farmington Hills, MI
- Stacy Kirk, QualityWorks Consulting Group, LLC., Los Angeles, CA
Businesses with $2 million in annual revenues and up to $3 million in annual revenues:
- Sue Pellegrino, Everest Discovery, Philadelphia, PA
- Darlene Hayes, Vizion Utility Partners, Inc., Pleasanton, CA
- Ryann Halo, Salon Halo, Tampa, FL
- Alissa Henriksen, Grey Search + Strategy, Minnetonka, MN
- Nicole Dayan and Brittany Dolin, Pocketbook Agency, Beverly Hills, CA
- Andrea Vigil, Allegiant Electric LLC, Las Vegas, NV
- Jodi Cohen, Vibrant Blue Oils, Seattle, WA
- Jenny Strebe, AIIR Professional, Scottsdale, AZ
- Valerie Boyd, Colorado Safety Supply, Aurora, CO
- Melissa Dawn Simkins, Velvet Suite (DBA - The She-Suite), Reston, VA
- Lisa Rehurek, The RFP Success® Company, Tempe, AZ
- Cheryl Gentry, Glow Global Events, New York, NY
- Kym Ali, Kym Ali Consulting, Bryans Road, MD
- Leslie Gallagher, Two Hands Four Paws Inc., Los Angeles, CA
- Melissa Pruett, MELT by Melissa, Scottsdale, AZ
Businesses with $1 million in annual revenues and up to $2 million in annual revenues:
- Ashley Ingle, Profit Matters, Grapevine, TX
- Kathy Evert, KJ Signs LLC dba Signarama Ankeny & YESCO Des Moines, Ankeny, IA
- Natalia Sandoval Wells, Dynamic Consulting Group, Katy, TX
- Roslyn Ellerbee, Express Errands & Courier, College Park, GA
- Nilou Henderson, Henderson Ventures, Charlotte, NC
- Angela Pointon, 11outof11 LLC , Ardmore, PA
- Cindy Shelton, Nifty Promotions, Lenexa, KS
- Nicole Martin, HRBOOST LLC, Libertyville, IL
- Rosemary Fordjour, Row Psychiatric Services, LLC, Malvern, PA
- Jean Kristensen, Jean Kristensen Associates LLC, New York, NY
- Megan Draper, Furniture Reuse Solutions, Inc., Carlsbad, CA
- Vanity Barr Little PhD, Vanbar Holdings LLC, Brandon, FL
- Mindy Applebaum, Luxury Move Management, Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
- Nancy Murphy, CSR Communications LLC, Severna Park, MD
- Carol Soman, Dashboard Enterprises, Inc, Commack, NY
- Michelle Vandepas, GracePoint Publishing, Colorado Springs, CO
- Maureen Ballatori, Agency 29, Rochester, NY
Businesses with up to $1 million in annual revenues:
- Maureen Basye, Celiac Cruise, Winter Garden, FL
- Emerald Mitchell, Moves and Grooves, Inc., Nashville, TN
- Sarah Olin, LUMO, Charlotte, NC
- Courtney Smith, Smith Legal Group, LLC, Chesterton, IN
- Meggan Ciaccia, Ciaccia CPA, Sewell, NJ
- Heather Cox, Certify My Company, Henderson, NV
- Sharren McKoy, Mfinite Consulting, Edgewater, MD
- Elise Powers, Eleview Consulting, Deerfield, IL
- Ishalena Moore, Sparkle Palace Construction & Project Management, Chicago, IL
- Monica Gilbert, Fortified Development & Fortified Academy, Aurora, CO
- Kali Buchanan, Kali Buchanan Interior Design, Olathe, KS
- Lori Harris, Harris Whitesell Consulting, Wilmington, NC
- Stephanie Alston, Black Girl Group Inc, Chapel Hill, NC
- Roderick Mengele, 163 Ilala Quarter, Tanzania
- Mara Smith, Inspiro Tequila, Northbrook, IL
- Stefanie Beach, SMD Media Consulting, Pelham, NY
- Dr. Carol Parker Walsh, Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group, Vancouver, WA
Below are the 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Champions:
- Abby Antwi, Revive Therapeutic Services, Providence, RI
- Cathy Genetti, Next Level Event Design, Chicago, IL
- Mamta Narula, Ultimate Media, West Windsor, NJ
- Hailey James, New Orleans Venom, Kenner, LA
- Marla Isackson, Ossa Collective Inc., Tenafly, NJ
- Nadine Cino, TygaBox Systems Inc, New York, NY
- Jenny Evans, PowerHouse Performance, San Diego, CA
- LaShanya Aikerson, Aikerson Consulting Group, Inc., Miami, FL
- Nikki Pounds, HR Unequivocally, Fort Mill, SC
- Mary Barton, Equitable Accounting Solutions, Detroit, MI
- Stephanie Nivinskus, SizzleForce Inc., San Diego, CA
- Rachel Baumel and Kate Devlin, Sleep Again Pillows, LLC, Denver, CO
The 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference will bring together dynamic women business owners from North America and around the world for two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, corporate sponsor exhibits, and awards presentations. The celebration will shine the spotlight on honorees, with award presentations at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner. During the annual "Hall of Fame Luncheon," two women entrepreneurs will be inducted into the Enterprising Women Hall of Fame, one woman leader will receive the 2024 Advocacy Award. A new award, the Enterprising Women Icon Award, will also be presented at the Gala Awards dinner.
The event is open to award honorees, corporate supporters, members of the Enterprising Women Advisory Board, VIPs in the women's business community, readers of Enterprising Women magazine, and members of the many partner organizations affiliated with Enterprising Women.
Partner organizations represented on the Enterprising Women Advisory Board and supporting the 2024 event include:
- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO)
- Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP)
- Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
- National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO)
- Women Business Collaborative (WBC)
- The Global Initiative for Women's Entrepreneurship Research
- Women's Business Development Center (WBDC)
- The BOW Collective
- Women Entrepreneurs Grow Global (WEGG)
- Quantum Leaps
- Springboard Enterprises
- National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses (NAWRB)
- Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council (SBEC)/Women Entrepreneurs Inc. (WE)
- Women's Leadership Exchange
- The International Alliance for Women (TIAW)
- Asian Women in Business (AWIB)
- eWomenNetwork (EWN)
- Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC)
For more information or to register to attend the 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference, visit http://enterprisingwomen.com.
Register at https://ewoftheyearawards.rsvpify.com
