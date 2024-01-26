Enterprising Women Magazine Announces 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winners and Champions

"The recipients of the 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Award represent an amazing group of women entrepreneurs from across the United States and globally," said Monica Smiley, Publisher and CEO of Enterprising Women. Post this

Award winners were recognized in seven categories this year: annual sales revenues of more than $100 million; annual sales revenues of more than $25 million and up to $100 million; annual sales revenues of more than $10 million and up to $25 million; annual sales revenues of more than $5 million and up to $10 million; annual sales revenues of more than $2 million and up to $5 million; annual sales revenues of more than $1 million and up to $2 million; and annual sales revenues of up to $1 million.

For the Champion award category, all revenue levels are represented. While the Enterprising Women of the Year Award winners are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime award and may not apply again in future years, Champions may apply again to earn the Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner designation.

Below are the 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winners:

Businesses with more than $100 million in annual revenues:

Arlene Inch, TransPak, Inc., San Jose, CA

Kimberly Bunton and Sheila Kavanaugh , TKT & Associates, Inc., Louisville, KY

, TKT & Associates, Inc., Julie Sue Auslander, Couranto, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Vikki Columbus , SGRX Health, Grosse Pointe Park, MI

, SGRX Health, Rachel Landau , Grey Matter Concepts Apparel Group, New York, NY

, Grey Matter Concepts Apparel Group, Kendra Lee , Merichem Company, Houston, TX

, Merichem Company, Brittany Perkins Castillo, AshBritt Companies, Deerfield Beach, FL

Dr. E'Lois Thomas, SEEL, LLC, Detroit, MI

Businesses with $25 million in annual revenues and up to $100 million in annual revenues:

Andrea Brenholz, ATR International, Inc., Santa Clara, CA

Melissa Parvis, Fresh Clean Threads, LaJolla, CA

Priti Jain , Nao Medical, Mineola, NY

, Nao Medical, Starr Edwards , Bitchin' Sauce, Carlsbad, CA

, Bitchin' Sauce, Shannon Coomes, Hill Fire Protection, Franklin Park, IL

Sarbari Gupta , Electrosoft Services, Inc., Reston, VA

Businesses with $10 million in annual revenues and up to $25 million in annual revenues:

Jennifer Serino, My Hot Lunchbox, Apex, NC

Cari Gatto , Swell Marketing Partners, LLC, Port Washington, NY

, Swell Marketing Partners, LLC, Lena Graham Morris, HORUS Construction | Entreprenista Enterprises, Tampa, FL

Lisa Brown Alexander , Nonprofit HR, Washington DC

Businesses with $5 million in annual revenues and up to $10 million in annual revenues:

Susan Adams , Blossom Foods, Oakland, CA

, Blossom Foods, Sara Rahn, Madison Avenue Worldwide, LLC, Dodgeville , WA

, WA Melody Marx , Marx Productions, Chandler, AZ

, Marx Productions, JiNan Glasgow George , Neo IP, Durham, NC

, Neo IP, Teri Ijeoma , Trade and Travel, San Juan, Puerto Rico

, Trade and Travel, Amanda Ma , Innovate Marketing Group, Pasadena, CA

, Innovate Marketing Group, Connie Grazia and Nadine Licostie , Red Thread, New York, NY

, Red Thread, Ann Lee , The Core Restaurant Group, Oslo, Norway

Businesses with $3 million in annual revenues and up to $5 million in annual revenues:

Valarie King Bailey , OnShore Technology Group, Chicago, IL

, OnShore Technology Group, Sushma Maganti , Maganti IT Resources LLC, Waterbury, CT

, Maganti IT Resources LLC, Dr. Velma Trayham, Thinkzilla Consulting Group, LLC, Atlanta, Ga

Maggie Harlow, Signarama Downtown Louisville, Louisville, KY

Elizabeth Rogerd, Cream'a'Licious Inc, West Chester, OH

Tonya Turrell , The Launchpad, Altamonte Springs, FL

, The Launchpad, Jinny Bromberg , Bromberg & Associates, LLC / Linguist Education Online, LLC, Farmington Hills, MI

, Bromberg & Associates, LLC / Linguist Education Online, LLC, Stacy Kirk, QualityWorks Consulting Group, LLC., Los Angeles, CA

Businesses with $2 million in annual revenues and up to $3 million in annual revenues:

Sue Pellegrino, Everest Discovery, Philadelphia, PA

Darlene Hayes, Vizion Utility Partners, Inc., Pleasanton, CA

Ryann Halo , Salon Halo, Tampa, FL

, Salon Halo, Alissa Henriksen , Grey Search + Strategy, Minnetonka, MN

, Grey Search + Strategy, Nicole Dayan and Brittany Dolin , Pocketbook Agency, Beverly Hills, CA

, Pocketbook Agency, Andrea Vigil , Allegiant Electric LLC, Las Vegas, NV

, Allegiant Electric LLC, Jodi Cohen , Vibrant Blue Oils, Seattle, WA

, Vibrant Blue Oils, Jenny Strebe, AIIR Professional, Scottsdale, AZ

Valerie Boyd , Colorado Safety Supply, Aurora, CO

, Colorado Safety Supply, Melissa Dawn Simkins, Velvet Suite (DBA - The She-Suite), Reston, VA

(DBA - The She-Suite), Lisa Rehurek, The RFP Success® Company, Tempe, AZ

Cheryl Gentry , Glow Global Events, New York, NY

, Glow Global Events, Kym Ali , Kym Ali Consulting, Bryans Road, MD

, Kym Ali Consulting, Leslie Gallagher , Two Hands Four Paws Inc., Los Angeles, CA

, Two Hands Four Paws Inc., Melissa Pruett, MELT by Melissa, Scottsdale, AZ

Businesses with $1 million in annual revenues and up to $2 million in annual revenues:

Ashley Ingle , Profit Matters, Grapevine, TX

, Profit Matters, Kathy Evert, KJ Signs LLC dba Signarama Ankeny & YESCO Des Moines, Ankeny, IA

Natalia Sandoval Wells , Dynamic Consulting Group, Katy, TX

, Dynamic Consulting Group, Roslyn Ellerbee , Express Errands & Courier, College Park, GA

, Express Errands & Courier, Nilou Henderson , Henderson Ventures, Charlotte, NC

, Henderson Ventures, Angela Pointon, 11outof11 LLC , Ardmore, PA

Cindy Shelton , Nifty Promotions, Lenexa, KS

, Nifty Promotions, Lenexa, KS Nicole Martin, HRBOOST LLC, Libertyville, IL

Rosemary Fordjour, Row Psychiatric Services, LLC, Malvern, PA

Jean Kristensen, Jean Kristensen Associates LLC, New York, NY

Megan Draper , Furniture Reuse Solutions, Inc., Carlsbad, CA

, Furniture Reuse Solutions, Inc., Vanity Barr Little PhD, Vanbar Holdings LLC, Brandon, FL

Mindy Applebaum, Luxury Move Management, Thornhill, Ontario, Canada

Nancy Murphy, CSR Communications LLC, Severna Park, MD

Carol Soman, Dashboard Enterprises, Inc, Commack, NY

Michelle Vandepas, GracePoint Publishing, Colorado Springs, CO

Maureen Ballatori, Agency 29, Rochester, NY

Businesses with up to $1 million in annual revenues:

Maureen Basye, Celiac Cruise, Winter Garden, FL

Emerald Mitchell , Moves and Grooves, Inc., Nashville, TN

, Moves and Grooves, Inc., Sarah Olin, LUMO, Charlotte, NC

Courtney Smith , Smith Legal Group, LLC, Chesterton, IN

, Smith Legal Group, LLC, Chesterton, IN Meggan Ciaccia , Ciaccia CPA, Sewell, NJ

, Ciaccia CPA, Heather Cox , Certify My Company, Henderson, NV

, Certify My Company, Henderson, NV Sharren McKoy , Mfinite Consulting, Edgewater, MD

, Mfinite Consulting, Elise Powers, Eleview Consulting, Deerfield, IL

Ishalena Moore, Sparkle Palace Construction & Project Management, Chicago, IL

Monica Gilbert , Fortified Development & Fortified Academy, Aurora, CO

, Fortified Development & Fortified Academy, Kali Buchanan , Kali Buchanan Interior Design, Olathe, KS

, Kali Buchanan Interior Design, Lori Harris , Harris Whitesell Consulting, Wilmington, NC

, Harris Whitesell Consulting, Stephanie Alston, Black Girl Group Inc, Chapel Hill, NC

Roderick Mengele, 163 Ilala Quarter, Tanzania

Mara Smith , Inspiro Tequila, Northbrook, IL

, Inspiro Tequila, Stefanie Beach , SMD Media Consulting, Pelham, NY

, SMD Media Consulting, Dr. Carol Parker Walsh , Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group, Vancouver, WA

Below are the 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Champions:

Abby Antwi, Revive Therapeutic Services, Providence, RI

Cathy Genetti, Next Level Event Design, Chicago, IL

Mamta Narula , Ultimate Media, West Windsor, NJ

, Ultimate Media, Hailey James , New Orleans Venom, Kenner, LA

, New Orleans Venom, Marla Isackson , Ossa Collective Inc., Tenafly, NJ

, Ossa Collective Inc., Nadine Cino, TygaBox Systems Inc, New York, NY

Jenny Evans, PowerHouse Performance, San Diego, CA

LaShanya Aikerson , Aikerson Consulting Group, Inc., Miami, FL

, Aikerson Consulting Group, Inc., Nikki Pounds , HR Unequivocally, Fort Mill, SC

, HR Unequivocally, Mary Barton , Equitable Accounting Solutions, Detroit, MI

, Equitable Accounting Solutions, Stephanie Nivinskus, SizzleForce Inc., San Diego, CA

Rachel Baumel and Kate Devlin , Sleep Again Pillows, LLC, Denver, CO

The 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference will bring together dynamic women business owners from North America and around the world for two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, corporate sponsor exhibits, and awards presentations. The celebration will shine the spotlight on honorees, with award presentations at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner. During the annual "Hall of Fame Luncheon," two women entrepreneurs will be inducted into the Enterprising Women Hall of Fame, one woman leader will receive the 2024 Advocacy Award. A new award, the Enterprising Women Icon Award, will also be presented at the Gala Awards dinner.

The event is open to award honorees, corporate supporters, members of the Enterprising Women Advisory Board, VIPs in the women's business community, readers of Enterprising Women magazine, and members of the many partner organizations affiliated with Enterprising Women.

Partner organizations represented on the Enterprising Women Advisory Board and supporting the 2024 event include:

The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO)

Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP)

Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO)

Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

The Global Initiative for Women's Entrepreneurship Research

Women's Business Development Center (WBDC)

The BOW Collective

Women Entrepreneurs Grow Global (WEGG)

Quantum Leaps

Springboard Enterprises

National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses (NAWRB)

Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council (SBEC)/Women Entrepreneurs Inc. (WE)

Women's Leadership Exchange

The International Alliance for Women (TIAW)

Asian Women in Business (AWIB)

eWomenNetwork (EWN)

Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC)

For more information or to register to attend the 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference, visit http://enterprisingwomen.com.

Register at https://ewoftheyearawards.rsvpify.com

