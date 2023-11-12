Entertainment Insider And PenCraft Book Award Winning Author Michele Kwasniewski Shines A Spotlight On The Perils of Fame In Her Second Young Adult Book, BURNING BRIGHT.

"…a powerful examination of culture, community, friendships, and motivations that keeps both Dani and her readers guessing about her choices, their consequences, and the ultimate outcome of her life." The Midwest Book Review Post this

The Midwest Book Review says, "Young women who would undertake their own bids for fame and fortune will find BURNING BRIGHT (and its predecessor RISING STAR) a powerful examination of culture, community, friendships, and motivations that keeps both Dani and her readers guessing about her choices, their consequences, and the ultimate outcome of her life." Readers Favorite says, "Author Michele Kwasniewski perfectly captures the headspace of a young teenage pop sensation who, underneath all the glitz and glamor, is still a child seeking love and approval but finds herself feeling alone and vulnerable all the time."

In BURNING BRIGHT, the second installment of THE RISE AND FALL OF DANI TRUEHART trilogy, fresh off the debut of her EP, sixteen-year-old Dani Truehart is flying high on a string of number-one hits. After locking down her first full-length album in record time and furiously preparing for her world tour, Dani is torn between leaving her loved ones behind and embracing her burgeoning stardom.

Dani's fame and fortune explode as her tour moves across the globe. Elated when two of Hollywood's hottest young actors, Kayla Spencer, and Trey Connors, befriend her, Dani finds herself living life in the fast lane and recording her second album as she tours. Constantly dogged by the paparazzi, Dani basks in the adoration of The TrueHart Nation, her loyal super-fans who are ready to follow her around the world and go to war with anyone who dares dis their favorite pop star, whom they've dubbed "The Queen of Harts." With her ego growing as fast as her bank account, a string of platinum hits and her jealous mother desperate for a piece of her wealth, sixteen-year-old pop sensation Dani Truehart navigates the glamor and perils of stardom as scandal threatens to ruin her and everyone who helped make her a star.

Everyone wants to be famous, but most people have no idea what that really means. Michele Kwasniewski has seen it personally and shares her experiences in this vividly emotional and gripping series.

With the first book, RISING STAR, and the final book, FALLING STAR, readers of THE RISE AND FALL OF DANI TRUEHART series get caught up in teen Dani Truehart's pursuit of fame and the challenge to stay grounded while she reaches for the stars. The realistic and at times heart-breaking tale leaves readers asking themselves, "What would you do for fame?"

Stay up to date on the latest Dani Truehart news and Michele's upcoming books: http://www.michelekwasniewski.com

You can follow PenCraft Book Award Winner Michele on Instagram & TikTok: @author.michelekwas

Michele Kwasniewski is represented by Nine Speakers, Inc. http://www.ninespeakers.com

Media Contact

David Hearne, PenCraft Book Awards, 4096564625, [email protected], https://www.pencraftaward.com/

SOURCE PenCraft Book Awards