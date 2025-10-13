Entourage Announces Launch of EDONext - The Next Generation Yearbook Designer

Fast, secure, and creatively rich: EDONext brings built-in photo editing, Google integration, and AI help to over 10,000 schools and organizations.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entourage Yearbooks, one of the fastest-growing yearbook companies in the United States serving over 10,000 schools and organizations, today announced the launch of EDONext, a next-generation yearbook design platform that blends speed, security, and a powerful creative toolkit into a single, modern workspace.

Built from the ground up for today's yearbook teams, EDONext introduces a streamlined creation flow that integrates photo editing, Google integration, and AI help—so advisors and students can move from idea to finished page faster than ever.

What's new in EDONext

Performance & Security: A re-architected design engine delivers noticeably faster load times and snappy page editing, supported by an enhanced security model for safer collaboration.





Built-in Image Editing & Background Cutting: Clean up photos, adjust lighting, and remove backgrounds directly inside the editor—no extra apps required.





Google Integration: Design in Google Docs, Google Slides, and Google Sheets and import pages straight into your yearbook—perfect for interviews, timelines, stats, and club features.





Massive Creative Library: Access millions of stock images and clipart, plus a fully curated collection of award-winning yearbook themes and templates, organized to jumpstart inspiration and speed up production.





AI Help (when you want it): Smart assistive tools that help with layout choices and routine tasks, while keeping advisors firmly in control.

"One of the most important upgrades we've made in EDONext is to our creative libraries. We've spent thousands of hours tagging all the creatives and adding customer requests to make finding the perfect creatives for your yearbook."

— Nicole Lipnitz, VP of Technology, Entourage Yearbooks

Why schools will love it

Fewer tools, fewer headaches: Edit photos, compose stories in Google, and design pages—all in one flow.





Faster collaboration: Students, advisors, and contributors can work in parallel with clear guardrails.





Creative confidence: Start from curated, best-in-class themes and templates, then customize freely.





Future-proof workflow: Modern architecture built to keep pace with classroom needs and tight deadlines.

EDONext is available now, free, for any school working with Entourage Yearbooks or Picaboo Yearbooks. You can request a demonstration of the online yearbook software at this link (https://info.entourageyearbooks.com/information/). For companies that are interested in using EDONext for yearbook creation, you can contact Entourage's wholesale partner department and [email protected].

About Entourage Yearbooks

Entourage Yearbooks is a next generation yearbook company that helps schools create high-quality, on-time yearbooks with advanced tools, responsive service, and production expertise. From elementary to university programs—and community organizations in between—Entourage brings speed, flexibility, and creativity to the yearbook process. Learn more at entourageyearbooks.com.

Media Contact

Kaylee Stec, Entourage Yearbooks, 1 6092699735, [email protected], www.entourageyearbooks.com

SOURCE Entourage Yearbooks