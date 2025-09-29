Entourage Corporate Services Announces the Launch of Blossom Yearbooks

Blossom Yearbooks, launched by Entourage Corporate Services in Princeton, NJ, is a purpose-driven yearbook brand offering affordable and beautifully designed yearbooks while supporting families in need. Each purchase contributes to nonprofits like Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, benefiting children with cancer.

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entourage Corporate Services today announced the official launch of Blossom Yearbooks, a fresh, purpose-driven yearbook brand designed to bring schools a beautiful, affordable, and socially impactful way to preserve memories.

With the tagline "Beautiful books. Made with care. Rooted in purpose.", Blossom Yearbooks sets itself apart by combining premium design quality with a built-in charitable giving model. For every yearbook sold, Blossom Yearbooks contributes to vetted nonprofit partners, including Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer.

"Blossom Yearbooks was built on a simple belief that school memories deserve to be celebrated beautifully, while also making a difference in the world," said Elias Jo, CEO of Entourage Corporate Services. "Each book captures stories students will cherish for a lifetime, while giving families pride in knowing their purchase has a purpose beyond the classroom."

Designed for Schools That Care

Blossom Yearbooks serves K–12 schools, homeschool co-ops, small private institutions, and community groups, with a special focus on suburban schools and districts that value both design quality and giving back. Schools choosing Blossom Yearbooks benefit from:

Creator Studio™ Design Platform: An easy-to-use yearbook software offering creative freedom and professional layouts.

Premium Quality at an Affordable Price: Aligned with leading competitors while integrating charitable contributions.

Full Service & Support: Dedicated account managers, onboarding assistance, and digital resources to help schools boost sales and streamline production.

Social Impact: Each yearbook purchase supports nonprofit partners, turning cherished memories into real-world change.

A Purpose-Driven Alternative in the Yearbook Industry

Blossom enters a market by blending design innovation, affordability, and community impact. Blossom Yearbooks delivers a modern, mission-driven alternative for schools.

"Today's families and schools increasingly want their purchases to reflect their values," said Elias Jo. "With Blossom Yearbooks, every order tells two stories: one of school pride and one of hope for children and families facing hardship."

Availability

Blossom Yearbooks is officially live as of August 25, 2025. Schools can learn more and get started at www.BlossomYearbooks.com.

Media Contact

Kaylee Stec, Entourage Corporate Services, 1 8889266571, [email protected], https://www.ecs.entourageco.com/

SOURCE Entourage Corporate Services