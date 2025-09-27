Entourage Yearbooks Acquires Picaboo.com, Expanding Photo Product Innovation for Millions

Entourage Yearbooks Acquires Picaboo.com to Expand Photo Publishing.

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entourage Yearbooks, one of the fastest growing and most advanced yearbook companies in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Picaboo.com, a pioneer in online photobooks and personalized photo products.

Founded in 2002, Picaboo.com quickly grew into one of the world's leading photo merchandise companies, celebrated for its outstanding technology, design, and top-quality photobooks and photo gifts. Millions of customers have used Picaboo.com to preserve their most important memories. The company was acquired by Entourage Yearbooks in September 2025 from Beaufort Solutions, located in Newfoundland, Canada.

"We are excited about bringing Picaboo.com into the family of Entourage companies. We are looking forward to offering new photo products to our yearbook customers and continuing to deliver on providing the best photo products that Picaboo has always provided," said Elias Jo, CEO of Entourage Yearbooks.

With this acquisition, Entourage Yearbooks and Picaboo.com will unite two leaders in the memory book and photo industry to create one of the most comprehensive photo publishing platforms in the market. Schools and families will benefit from a wider product catalog that bridges the tradition of school yearbooks with the creativity of modern photo products. Entourage will leverage its expertise in producing millions of yearbooks each year to introduce premium photobooks at unmatched value, while also expanding into graduation memorabilia and classroom products designed specifically for educators and students.

At the same time, Picaboo customers will gain access to the technology and reach of Entourage, including AI-powered design innovations such as auto-layouts, intelligent design assistance, and automated quality checks. These features will make it easier and faster than ever for customers to create photobooks, yearbooks, and personalized gifts with professional-level results. By uniting their strengths, the companies will not only expand product choices for both schools and consumers but also set a new industry benchmark for quality, affordability, and innovation.

