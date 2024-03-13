Entourage Yearbooks Announces 2023 Next Generation Grant Recipients

Entourage Yearbooks gives back to the yearbook community with their Next Generation Grant, helping schools without the proper equipment, programs, or even infrastructure to provide the educational opportunities their students and community deserve.

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entourage Yearbooks, a leading provider of comprehensive yearbook solutions, is thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2023 Next Generation Grant. Spearheaded by CEO Elias Jo, this initiative aims to narrow the resource gap in schools by offering financial assistance to institutions lacking the necessary resources to provide educational opportunities to their students.

The 2023 grant cycle saw an unprecedented number of applicants, demonstrating a widespread need for support in educational endeavors. The Entourage Leadership Team meticulously reviewed each application, resulting in the selection of sixteen deserving schools from across the nation. In total, Entourage Yearbooks has allocated $9,350 to these institutions.

CEO Elias Jo said, "Entourage Yearbooks has an opportunity to support schools in need through the Next Generation Grant. This grant is crucial for the development of these schools and for preserving memories for years to come."

One of the distinguishing features of the Next Generation Grant is its flexibility. While schools are not obligated to allocate the funds towards their yearbook programs, many intend to do so, recognizing the impact it can have on student engagement and community involvement. Riverdale High School, for example, expressed their enthusiasm, stating that the grant will significantly enhance the quality and relevance of their student publication for years to come.

To highlight the transformative impact of the Next Generation Grant, Entourage Yearbooks will be featuring the stories of each recipient on its website. These narratives will serve as inspiring testimonials, showcasing the profound effect of educational support on student experiences and outcomes. Explore these compelling stories at www.entourageyearbooks.com/aboutus/next-generation-grant/.

Entourage Yearbooks extends an invitation to schools nationwide to apply for the Next Generation Grant and join in the mission of empowering the next generation of yearbook leaders. Interested institutions can submit their applications at info.entourageyearbooks.com/next-generation-grant/application.

