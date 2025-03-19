Entourage Yearbooks Announces 2024 Next Generation Grant Recipients

Entourage Yearbooks gives back to the yearbook community with its Next Generation Grant, helping schools without the proper equipment and programs and those affected by natural disasters to provide the educational opportunities their students and community deserve.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entourage Yearbooks, a leading provider of comprehensive yearbook solutions, is thrilled to announce the 2024 Next Generation Grant recipients. Spearheaded by CEO Elias Jo, this initiative aims to narrow the resource gap in schools by offering financial assistance to institutions lacking the necessary resources to provide educational opportunities to their students.

The 2024 grant cycle saw unprecedented applicants, demonstrating a widespread need for support in educational endeavors. Entourage also received numerous applicants from schools affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton. This year, the Entourage Leadership Team donated $1,000 in funds and 266 yearbooks to schools affected by the hurricanes and $7,500 to five deserving schools to help with their education and yearbook programs.

One of the distinguishing features of the Next Generation Grant is its flexibility. While schools are not obligated to allocate the funds towards their yearbook programs, many intend to do so, recognizing its impact on student engagement and community involvement. Riverdale High School, for example, expressed their enthusiasm, stating that the grant will significantly enhance the quality and relevance of their student publication for years to come.

To highlight the transformative impact of the Next Generation Grant, Entourage Yearbooks will feature each recipient's stories on its website. These narratives will serve as inspiring testimonials, showcasing the profound effect of educational support on student experiences and outcomes. Explore these compelling stories at www.entourageyearbooks.com/aboutus/next-generation-grant/.

Entourage Yearbooks invites schools nationwide to apply for the Next Generation Grant and join in the mission of empowering the next generation of yearbook leaders. Interested institutions can submit their applications at info.entourageyearbooks.com/next-generation-grant/application.

