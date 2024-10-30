Entourage Yearbooks Announces Winners of 13th Annual National Yearbook Contest

The Entourage Yearbooks National Yearbook Competition recognizes the creativity, originality, and journalistic relevance of school yearbooks across the U.S. This year, a new video category was introduced to promote school spirit. The competition, now in its 13th year, received over 800 entries, making it the most competitive yet, with judging by expert yearbook journalists. Complete results can be found on the Entourage website.

This achievement recognizes Monache High School for putting together a fantastic High School yearbook. It was selected from hundreds of schools that submitted entries nationwide.

"This book was strongly inspired by scrapbook and Polaroid," said Monache High School's Francisco Velazquez, "We began with a brainstorming activity, trying to move away from strictly template-based designs and use something a bit more original. We started by creating out templates completely from scratch, but most students struggled to keep things in order, so we moved to find a template that had a clean, and orderly look. Then, we began manipulating it to look the way that we wanted it to look. It took a great deal of work, but using aesthetics from the 80s, polaroid themes, and some ransom letters to complete the scrapbook look, we finished our idea and published it."

Other High School winners include New Brunswick High School (2nd Place), Hopi Junior Senior High School (3rd Place), Veritas Classical School - Alpharetta (4th Place), and Oakley Jr/Sr High School (5th Place). Entourage also recognized Grand Prize Middle School winner Anderson County Jr. High School and Grand Prize Elementary School winner Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.

This is the 13th Annual Entourage National Yearbook Competition, which recognizes schools with yearbooks created by students and school volunteers. To participate, schools had to submit their yearbook content into categories for overall yearbook, page design, photography, and cover design. With over 800 entries, the 2024 Entourage Yearbooks National Yearbook Competition has proven to be the most competitive to date.

The contest entries are judged based on a balanced rating across the dimensions of creativity, originality, and journalistic relevance. Schools are judged separately at the Elementary, Middle, and High School levels. The judging committee comprises expert yearbook journalists at Entourage and invited yearbook experts from across the industry.

