Entourage Yearbooks Empowers Schools with 4K Planner Giveaway

Entourage Yearbooks donated 4,000 planners to 60 schools, helping teachers and students stay organized while supporting educators with free supplies and ongoing grant opportunities.

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entourage Yearbooks, a leading company in the yearbook publishing industry, proudly announced its successful 4K Planner Giveaway, gifting students and teachers across 60 schools planners free of charge. This initiative was designed to give back to the yearbook and education community that has supported Entourage Yearbooks for two decades. Recognizing that many teachers and advisors often pay out-of-pocket for basic classroom supplies.

"We know how challenging it can be for teachers to get the supplies they need, especially with tight school budgets," said Elias Jo, CEO of Entourage Yearbooks. "Our goal with the planner giveaway was simple: to support the educators who dedicate so much of their time and resources to helping students succeed, and to say thank you to our incredible yearbook community."

Each school received up to 100 planners for the 2025-2026 school year to help students, teachers, and advisors stay organized throughout the school year. Like all of Enourage's planners, they feature helpful academic tools, goal-tracking pages, and inspiration for students to capture memories and milestones, perfectly complementing Enourage's mission to celebrate the stories that make every school year unique.

Entourage continues to support their schools in various other programs and giveaways. All schools are eligible for Entourage's giveaways, which are often announced on their social media. Entourage also gives back with their Next Generation Grant Program, which provides schools with funding for photography, technology, and creative learning tools. The grant winners for this year are planned to be announced in January 2026, but applications are still open. Any school can apply on the Entourage Yearbooks' site and learn more about their grant program.

