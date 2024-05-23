Entourage Yearbooks Honors Asian-Pacific Heritage Month: Celebrating Elias and Ed Jo, Co-Founders and Trailblazers in the Book Printing Industry

The text celebrates Asian-Pacific Heritage Month and highlights the contributions of Elias and Ed Jo, co-founders of Entourage Yearbooks. It recognizes the month's historical significance and the impactful presence of Asian-Pacific Americans in American society. The Jo brothers' entrepreneurial success with Entourage Yearbooks is showcased as a testament to the power of diversity and inclusion. The company is committed to preserving diverse cultures and experiences and fostering an inclusive community.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As May marks Asian-Pacific Heritage Month, Entourage Yearbooks proudly celebrates the remarkable journey and invaluable contributions of Elias and Ed Jo, Co-Founders of Entourage Yearbooks. This month serves as a time to honor the rich cultural heritage and profound impact of Asian-Pacific Americans on our society, and the Jo brothers stand as shining examples of entrepreneurial success and innovation.

Since its inception in 1979, Asian-Pacific Heritage Month has been a vital commemoration, recognizing the immense contributions of Asian-Pacific Americans to various facets of American life. The month-long celebration holds historical significance, with May 7th marking the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States and May 10th commemorating the completion of the transcontinental railroad, largely constructed by Chinese pioneers. In extending the appreciation from a week to the entire month of May, George W. Bush and Congress formally acknowledged the importance of recognizing and honoring the rich tapestry of Asian-Pacific American history and culture.

Entourage Yearbooks, a leading provider of custom yearbooks, embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and success of Asian-Pacific Americans. Founded by Elias and Ed Jo, Entourage Yearbooks emerged as Elias's entrepreneurial project while he was pursuing his studies at Columbia Business School. With backgrounds in software development and printing, the Jo brothers embarked on a journey to revolutionize the yearbook industry, eventually establishing Entourage Yearbooks as a trusted partner for more than 6,000 schools nationwide.

Through their dedication and innovative approach, Elias and Ed Jo have not only built a thriving business but also created a platform that preserves the unique cultures and experiences of diverse communities across the country. Entourage Yearbooks serves as a testament to the power of diversity and inclusion, celebrating the stories and achievements of individuals from all walks of life.

"We are proud to honor Elias and Ed Jo during Asian-Pacific Heritage Month," said Shaun Stapleton, Director of Sales & Marketing at Entourage Yearbooks. "Their journey is a testament to the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of Asian-Pacific Americans, and we are privileged to celebrate their contributions."

As we reflect on the legacy of Asian-Pacific Americans this May, Entourage Yearbooks remains committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse community, both within our organization and beyond. Through our continued dedication to excellence and innovation, we honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future.

For more information about Entourage Yearbooks and our commitment to celebrating diversity, visit Entourage Yearbooks.

About Entourage Yearbooks: Entourage Yearbooks is a leading provider of custom yearbooks dedicated to helping schools and organizations preserve their memories and celebrate their achievements. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Entourage Yearbooks offers a wide range of customizable options and unparalleled support to ensure a seamless yearbook creation process.

