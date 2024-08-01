Entourage Yearbooks Hosts Successful 9th Annual Advisors' Conference in Princeton, NJ

Entourage Yearbooks hosted its 9th annual Advisors' Conference in Princeton, New Jersey, from July 24 to July 26. The conference brought together educators and yearbook professionals for a three-day experience featuring workshops, classes, and networking opportunities. Highlights included workshops led by experts on design, journalism, photography, marketing, and overall yearbook production. The conference catered to both seasoned advisors and newcomers, offering a breadth of knowledge and skill-building opportunities. The success of the conference highlights Entourage Yearbooks' commitment to supporting yearbook advisors with professional development opportunities.

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entourage Yearbooks, a leader in yearbook production, proudly hosted its 9th annual Advisors' Conference from July 24 to July 26 in Princeton, New Jersey. This event, the largest of its kind, brought together educators and yearbook professionals from Entourage Yearbooks, Picaboo Yearbooks, and Remember Me for an enriching three-day experience.

The conference, a key event in the professional development calendar for Entourage Corporate Services (ECS), featured a robust schedule filled with workshops, classes, and networking opportunities. Attendees had the chance to explore the latest yearbook trends, industry advancements, and best practices in yearbook creation.

A highlight of the conference was the presence of Katie Moreno from Organized Advisor. Moreno led two insightful workshops focusing on design and journalism in yearbooks. Her sessions provided attendees with advanced strategies for creating compelling and aesthetically pleasing yearbook designs. Moreno's expertise in journalism helped advisors improve their storytelling techniques, ensuring that yearbooks not only look great but also effectively capture the essence of the school year.

In addition to Moreno, several veteran yearbook advisors shared their expertise in sessions covering various topics, including photography, marketing, and overall yearbook production. These workshops provided practical advice and innovative ideas, encouraging attendees to collaborate and exchange knowledge with fellow professionals.

The conference catered to both seasoned advisors and newcomers, offering a breadth of knowledge and skill-building opportunities. Veteran advisors found fresh inspiration and new strategies to implement in their programs, while new advisors gained essential tools and confidence to enhance their yearbook production processes.

Other attendee favorites included workshops on "Why Yearbook," "Balancing the Plate (and what to do when it spills)," and "Yearbook as a History Book." This year's conference featured these classic sessions along with new, innovative workshops, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience for all participants.

The success of the 9th annual Advisors' Conference underscores Entourage Yearbooks' commitment to supporting yearbook advisors with top-notch professional development opportunities. With a growing community of dedicated educators and professionals, Entourage Yearbooks continues to lead the way in yearbook innovation and excellence.

For more information about Entourage Yearbooks and their annual Advisors' Conference, please visit Entourage Yearbooks.

For media inquiries, kindly reach out to Kaylee Stec, Senior Marketing Editor, at [email protected].

About Entourage Yearbooks: Entourage Yearbooks excels in providing top-tier yearbook publishing services, dedicated to assisting schools and organizations in capturing enduring memories through cutting-edge design and exceptional printing quality. Prioritizing excellence, environmental responsibility, and client satisfaction, Entourage Yearbooks consistently raises the bar in the industry.

Media Contact

Kaylee Stec, Entourage Yearbooks, 1 (888) 926-6571, [email protected], https://entourageyearbooks.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Entourage Yearbooks