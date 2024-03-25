Entourage Yearbooks Launches EPIC Program to Drive Fundraising Initiatives for Charities

Entourage Yearbook's EPIC program forges a partnership with St. Matthew's House with the mission to empower charitable causes through creative fundraising solutions.

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entourage Yearbooks, a leading provider of innovative yearbook solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its EPIC program, aimed at forging partnerships with charities and organizations worldwide to support fundraising efforts that positively impact communities. With a mission to combine synergies between companies and philanthropic entities, Entourage Yearbooks' EPIC program strives to empower charitable causes through creative fundraising solutions.

The EPIC program, established last year, has already made significant strides in partnership with St. Matthew's House/Naples Automotive Experience over the past two years. Entourage Yearbooks collaborated with St. Matthew's House, a renowned charity dedicated to aiding the homeless and those battling substance abuse issues, to promote the Naples Automotive Experience event and design the captivating "Cars on 5th" book. This collaborative effort successfully raised proceeds for St. Matthew's House, furthering their noble cause.

Central to the EPIC program is a dedicated team of photographers, journalists, sales, and marketing experts who meticulously document charitable events and leverage their expertise to create stunning showbooks. These books serve as poignant reminders of the event's impact while serving as fundraising tools to support the partnering organization's initiatives.

"Our goal with the EPIC program is to work hand-in-hand with communities and organizations to provide effective fundraising solutions," stated Elias Jo, CEO of Entourage Yearbooks. "We believe in the power of collaboration to drive positive change, and our partnership with St. Matthew's House exemplifies the transformative impact of collective efforts."

The EPIC program's future endeavors include an eagerness to collaborate with additional organizations and charities, offering professional support to ensure the success of each project. Through this initiative, Entourage Yearbooks provides a platform for companies to showcase their events through visually stunning photo books, crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

Partnership with St. Matthew's House

Entourage Yearbooks' collaboration with St. Matthew's House has been instrumental in supporting the Naples Automotive Experience, a three-day car show event in Naples, Florida, dedicated to raising funds for charitable causes. Partnered with St. Matthew's House, this event serves as a beacon of hope, attracting hundreds of attendees eager to contribute to the organization's mission.

The highlight of the Naples Automotive Experience is the prestigious Cars on 5th Concours, where a dazzling array of automobiles adorns the streets of 5th Ave in Naples, captivating enthusiasts and philanthropists alike. Through this event, St. Matthew's House and its partners endeavor to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

St. Matthew's House stands at the forefront of compassionate service, providing vital support to individuals facing homelessness, hunger, addiction, and suffering. With a commitment to fostering spiritual growth and offering essential resources, the organization's homeless shelter and feeding ministry have been unwavering in their dedication for over a quarter-century.

Future Partnerships

The EPIC team at Entourage Yearbooks remains steadfast in its eagerness to forge partnerships with other organizations and charities dedicated to making a positive impact. With a blend of professional expertise and philanthropic spirit, Entourage Yearbooks ensures that each project undertaken through the EPIC program is executed with precision and care.

"Know that your project is in the best hands, professionally and philanthropically," affirmed Elias Jo, CEO of Entourage Yearbooks. "We will work with you to ensure that the end product meets your needs and focuses funds raised in the manner you determine to be appropriate."

Through the EPIC program, Entourage Yearbooks offers a platform for companies to showcase their events through meticulously crafted photo books. Every moment and emotion of the event is captured with precision, ensuring that the final product is nothing short of spectacular.

For more information about the Naples Automotive Experience event, please visit Naples Automotive Experience. To learn more about St. Matthew's House and its impactful mission, please visit St. Matthew's House.

For inquiries about the EPIC program or partnership opportunities, please contact Kaylee Stec, Senior Marketing Editor, [email protected].

About Entourage Yearbooks: Entourage Yearbooks is a leading provider of innovative yearbook solutions, offering comprehensive services to educational institutions and organizations worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and creativity, Entourage Yearbooks strives to empower communities through captivating storytelling and memorable keepsakes.

