Entourage Yearbooks Launches Free Bookmaking Software For Every School in America

EDONext gives teachers, administrators, and student staff professional publishing tools at no cost. A thank you to the school communities behind millions of yearbooks.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entourage Yearbooks, one of the nation's leading yearbook publishers, today announced the launch of EDONext for America, a program that gives teachers, administrators, parent volunteers, and student staff at U.S. schools free access to EDONext, the company's professional bookmaking and design software.

Starting today, any educator at a U.S. school can sign up at https://www.entourageyearbooks.com and begin creating event programs, classroom newsletters, fundraiser catalogs, student art portfolios, posters, and collaborative classroom book projects using the same publishing engine that powers yearbooks for schools across the country. There is no contract, no trial period, and no expiration. Free projects stay free.

"Our business exists because of teachers, administrators, parent volunteers, and especially the student yearbook staff who pour hundreds of hours into every book," said Elias Jo, Founder and CEO of Entourage Yearbooks. "We've spent years building world-class publishing software, and until now, the only people who could use it were schools that had already signed a yearbook contract. EDONext for America is our way of saying thank you and of letting every school experience what modern bookmaking tools can do, even if you don't make a yearbook."

What Schools Get For Free

The free tier of EDONext is a complete, working publishing toolkit built around real school needs:

Event programs for assemblies, banquets, performances, and field days

Classroom newsletters and end-of-year compilations that families can order and keep

Fundraiser catalogs that put the school's own products in parents' hands

Collaborative classroom book projects, where students author, illustrate, and publish their own work as part of the curriculum

Student art portfolios and talent showcases for art, music, and theater programs

Posters and flyers for school events and campaigns

Every free account includes full photo upload and management, professional page-design tools, and access to the EDONext online store, so schools can sell finished books directly to their communities. Printed books are produced and fulfilled through Entourage's own manufacturing network, with schools paying only for the copies they order.

Coming soon: video generation built directly into the bookmaker. Teachers will be able to design a handful of pages, choose music, and let EDONext automatically sequence them into a finished video, turning a classroom project or event program into a shareable memory in minutes.

A Natural Path to the Full Yearbook Experience

Entourage is direct about the strategy: EDONext for America is designed to be the on-ramp to the company's flagship yearbook product. Free-tier projects are capped in page count and reserve the platform's most advanced capabilities: unlimited pages, professional cover design, AI-powered design tools, database-driven page generation, and live chat support for schools with a yearbook contract.

"We'd rather earn a school's yearbook business by letting them use one of the most advanced book-making software for schools," said Jo. "If a teacher builds three event programs and a classroom anthology in EDONext and loves it, the yearbook decision is a benefit. And if a school never signs a contract, they still get great free tools, and we still get to say thank you. Either way, we're happy."

Schools using the free tier that later sign a yearbook contract can import pages from their free projects directly into their yearbook.

Availability

EDONext for America is available now to all U.S. schools. Educators sign up by identifying their school from Entourage's national school directory (or adding it if it isn't listed) and receive instant access. Schools outside the United States can request access through a contact form at https://www.entourageyearbooks.com

About Entourage Yearbooks

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Entourage Yearbooks helps thousands of schools across North America design, print, and deliver yearbooks each year. The Entourage family of companies includes Picaboo Yearbooks, RememberMe Yearbooks, and Quantum Fulfillment, its in-house manufacturing operation. Entourage's mission is to provide next-generation yearbook services to schools and make every school's memories easier to capture, design, and keep. Learn more at https://www.entourageyearbooks.com

Media Contact

Kaylee Stec, Entourage Yearbook, 1 8889266571, [email protected], https://entourageyearbooks.com/

SOURCE Entourage Yearbook