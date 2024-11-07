Entourage Yearbooks Receives $250,000 Grant from the New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program to Boost Efficiency and Innovation

Entourage Yearbooks has received a grant from the New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program (MVP) to enhance its production capabilities with advanced printing equipment. The grant supports local manufacturing businesses, aligning with Governor Phil Murphy's initiative to boost efficiency and profitability.

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entourage Yearbooks, a pioneering yearbook company led by co-founders Elias and Ed Jo, is thrilled to announce that it has received a $250,000 grant through the New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program (MVP). This pilot program, introduced under Governor Phil Murphy's administration, is dedicated to supporting local manufacturing businesses with financial assistance for advanced equipment purchases, fostering increased efficiency and profitability across the state.

The grant allows Entourage Yearbooks, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, to invest in state-of-the-art printing equipment that will enhance their in-house production capabilities. Known for its high-quality yearbook production and innovative approach, Entourage Yearbooks aims to further elevate its offerings and ensure clients receive unmatched service and product standards.

"With this new support, we are ready to take our production to the next level," said Ed Jo, Chief Creative Officer of Entourage Yearbooks. "We strive to be the most advanced yearbook company in the world. This grant enables us to continually refine our processes and equipment, keeping quality and innovation at the heart of everything we do."

The MVP program targets manufacturing companies within New Jersey, both for-profit and nonprofit, and focuses on industries that can benefit from modernized technology and streamlined processes. In addition to the core grant, the program also offers bonus funding for certified minority-owned businesses, a recognition that Entourage Yearbooks—a minority-owned company—proudly embraces.

Since its founding, Entourage Yearbooks has grown to serve over 6,000 schools across the nation, distinguished as the only Asian-American-owned yearbook company in the industry. By integrating cutting-edge technology with a commitment to personalized service, Entourage has transformed yearbook production, making it easier, faster, and more customizable for schools and organizations.

Entourage's eligibility and participation in the New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program underscore the state's recognition of the company's contributions to both the local and national economy. The funds awarded will not only support the purchase of advanced machinery but will also contribute to Entourage Yearbooks' ongoing mission to lead the industry in quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction.

About Entourage Yearbooks:

Founded by brothers Elias and Ed Jo, Entourage Yearbooks has redefined yearbook publishing by providing custom solutions that empower schools and organizations. As the industry's only Asian-American-owned yearbook company, Entourage is dedicated to creating meaningful yearbooks with innovative, high-quality design and production. Located in Princeton, NJ, Entourage Yearbooks serves schools across the U.S. with a unique blend of technology, efficiency, and unparalleled customer service.

Media Contact

Kaylee Stec, Entourage Yearbooks, 1 (888) 926-6571, [email protected], https://entourageyearbooks.com/

SOURCE Entourage Yearbooks