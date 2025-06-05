Entourage Yearbooks Supports School Impacted by Hurricane Helene Through Next Generation Grant

The Entourage Yearbooks Next Generation Grant supports school communities by providing funding for yearbook programs in need. This year, the grant aided Trinity on the Hill Weekday Education in Augusta, Georgia, which suffered damage from Hurricane Helene. Despite the challenges, staff members Elizabeth Jones and Leanna Dyches worked on the school's first-ever yearbook and organized a fundraiser to ensure every student received one. Entourage approved their grant application, donating 146 yearbooks to the school. Families celebrated at a distribution event in April, and Leanna Dyches expressed gratitude for the partnership. The grant emphasizes community support, resilience, and storytelling.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Entourage Yearbooks Next Generation Grant continues to support school communities nationwide. From funding classroom technology and photography equipment to contributing to broader school improvement efforts, the grant is designed to uplift and empower yearbook programs in need. This year, the grant helped supply yearbooks to a school community deeply affected by Hurricane Helene.

Trinity on the Hill Weekday Education, an early education program in Augusta, Georgia, serves children from six months through kindergarten. When Hurricane Helene struck Augusta, the damage was severe. One of the school's buildings, Westly Hall, sustained significant damage when its brick gable end collapsed. Additionally, nine families within the school community were directly impacted by the storm. In the aftermath, Trinity on the Hill became a beacon of support, collecting and distributing donated items to those in need.

Despite the challenges, the school remained committed to its yearbook project. Elizabeth Jones, Weekday Education Assistant Director, completed Trinity's first-ever yearbook in 2023 and began work on the 2024 edition alongside Director Leanna Dyches. In an effort to bring a sense of normalcy and connection to families, the pair organized a fundraiser with the goal of providing a yearbook to every student.

That effort received a major boost when Entourage Senior Sales Representative Haley Schweitzer encouraged the school to apply for the Next Generation Grant. In alignment with the company's initiative to support schools affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Entourage Yearbooks approved Trinity on the Hill's application and donated 146 yearbooks to the school.

Members of the Entourage team had the privilege of attending the yearbook distribution event in April. Families gathered to celebrate the students and Teresa Stevens, the staff member honored with the 2024-25 yearbook dedication.

Leanna Dyches said in an interview, "It's been such a blessing to us and to know that we're going to send something off and it's going to be beautiful, and I just hope that this is a partnership for years to come."

The Next Generation Grant is more than a donation—it's a commitment to community, resilience, and the power of storytelling. Entourage Yearbooks is honored to support schools like Trinity on the Hill as they preserve memories and celebrate strength in the face of adversity.

