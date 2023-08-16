Entrada Names Carley Donovan as Chief Operating Officer

"A company's ability to accurately and efficiently analyze their data is critical to growth. Leveraging data, AI, and ML allows businesses to make better decisions. Entrada is uniquely positioned to help Databricks customers accurately and efficiently realize the full value of their data." Tweet this

"Whether guiding complex digital transformations or navigating complex industry solutions, Carley has consistently showcased her ability to create significant business value. At the helm of large cross-functional teams, she has been pivotal in driving sales and revenue growth. Beyond the numbers, Carley's passion for ensuring customer success make her a significant addition to our team." said Trey Roldan, CEO and co-founder of Entrada.

Starting her career at Alvarez & Marsal, a leading management consulting firm, Carley helped support global business and technology strategies for large enterprise organizations.

Carley was a director at Capgemini in the Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Automotive group where she was focused on large scale SaaS and cloud implementations, as well as data warehousing projects. Carley led some of the largest global accounts across both Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Automotive while at Capgemini.

While at PolSource, Carley led practices, sales engineering, and operations with all key delivery functions, technology specializations, and go-to-market rolling into her group. PolSource was later acquired by EPAM Systems where Carley was the leader of the Salesforce Practice in North America.

Most recently, Carley was the Chief Revenue Officer for Revolent, a global talent development organization servicing the majority of the largest global systems integrators.

Carley earned both her Bachelor of Science and MBA from University of Tampa.

"A company's ability to accurately and efficiently analyze their data is critical to growth. Leveraging data, AI, and ML allows businesses to make better decisions and more personalized customer experiences quickly. As a boutique Databricks pure play partner, Entrada pairs data engineering excellence with deep industry expertise, which uniquely positions Entrada to help our clients realize the full value of their data." said Donovan.

About Entrada

Entrada is a certified Databricks partner. We harness the power of Databricks to help customers accelerate their modern data initiatives. Our expertise in Databricks, analytics, and AI/ML technologies allows us to create industry-centric data solutions. As a trusted pure play partner, we simplify complex data challenges and support end-to-end transformations, delivering future-ready solutions fast. Learn more at https://www.entrada.ai/

