Entrepreneur and Bestselling Author Ray Higdon Brings Sales, Leadership, and Business Growth Expertise to Tennessee

Entrepreneur and bestselling author Ray Higdon has relocated his family to Tennessee and is now available for television and radio interviews, keynote presentations, business conferences, leadership events, and expert commentary across the state.

THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entrepreneur and bestselling author Ray Higdon has relocated his family to Tennessee and is now available for television and radio interviews, keynote presentations, business conferences, leadership events, and expert commentary across the state.

Known for building multiple successful businesses after overcoming foreclosure and financial hardship during the housing crisis, Higdon now helps entrepreneurs, business owners, and organizations scale revenue, improve sales, develop high-performing teams, and strengthen leadership.

"Tennessee is a special place," said Higdon. "The values, sense of community, and spirit of leadership here are truly inspiring. My family and I are excited to call Tennessee home, and I look forward to serving local businesses, organizations, churches, and communities by sharing practical strategies that help people thrive in both life and work."

Through his speaking engagements, coaching programs, books, podcasts, and online training platforms, Higdon has equipped hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs and leaders with practical strategies for business growth, sales success, leadership development, and personal resilience.

A sought-after keynote speaker and media guest, Higdon shares practical, real-world strategies for scaling revenue, improving sales performance, developing high-performing teams, strengthening leadership, and building organizations positioned for sustainable growth.

Higdon is available for television and radio interviews, podcasts, business conferences, leadership programs, chamber events, corporate training, and community gatherings throughout Tennessee.

ABOUT RAY HIGDON

Ray Higdon is an entrepreneur, bestselling author, speaker, and business growth expert who helps entrepreneurs and organizations increase revenue, strengthen leadership, improve sales performance, and build high-performing teams through proven business strategies and practical leadership principles.

Media Contact

Vanessa Hunter, Higdon Group, 1 858-522-0018, [email protected], www.RayHigdon.com

SOURCE Higdon Group