Entrepreneur Evan Pickens Launches Bobacat Productions, Announces Debut Project 'Millennial Misery'

Entrepreneur Evan Pickens transitions after nearly twenty years driving growth across the CPG, Natural Foods, and Nutraceutical sectors to launch Bobacat Productions, unveiling a debut true-story television and film project exploring the dark side of Millennial ambition.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bobacat Productions has officially announced its upcoming launch on July 1st, marking a bold new entry into the entertainment landscape. Founded by entrepreneur Evan Pickens, the boutique production company will focus on developing raw, culturally relevant film and television projects that capture authentic, contemporary stories.

The company's debut project currently in development is MILLENNIAL MISERY, a true-story adaptation based on Pickens' own raw, unfiltered experiences navigating the highs and lows of the fast-paced business world.

The project has already received encouraging industry feedback. A prominent Hollywood producer recently evaluated the film treatment, praising the material as: "...a compelling and timely series buried within the material, particularly the themes around reinvention, image, addiction, identity, and the darker side of Millennial ambition in modern California."

The announcement comes at a time when consumer demand for authentic, unvarnished narratives is at an all-time high, particularly among Gen Z and Millennial demographics.

"After nearly two decades building businesses in the CPG, Natural Foods, and Nutraceutical spaces, I am incredibly excited to pivot into entertainment," said Evan Pickens, Founder of Bobacat Productions. "Audiences today are hungry for stories that don't sanitize the mess. Millennial Misery explores the real, complex, and often darker sides of ambition, identity, and reinvention in modern California. I'm excited to begin bringing that story to the screen."

To learn more about the upcoming launch, follow the production journey, or view current development updates, visit the official company website at www.BobacatProductions.com.

About Bobacat Productions: Bobacat Productions is an independent film and television development company based in Hollywood, California. Founded in 2026 by entrepreneur Evan Pickens, the company specializes in true-story adaptations and character-driven film and television projects that explore ambition, identity, reinvention, and the complexities of modern life.

Media Contact

Evan Pickens, Bobacat Productions, 1 3106518918, [email protected], www.BobacatProductions.com

SOURCE Bobacat Productions