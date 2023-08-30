Entrepreneur is Bringing Autonomous Wheelchair Accessibility from Greece to the US and the Western Hemisphere

SEATRAC is a unique mobility technology that has been available on over 200 beach destinations throughout Greece and the Mediterranean since 2012 and will soon be coming to the Western Hemisphere. This technology is essential to allow wheelchair users & others with mobility issues accessibility and independence. "For the disabled, up to now access to the water has been a difficult if not impossible task", explains Brian Bergman, an entrepreneur with decades of government contract administration experience globally. The unique system engineered by the Greek engineering firm TOBEA, LTD has recently been the subject of articles in worldwide media including a recent article in the Washington Post depicting the benefits of this system. It can bring individual accessibility as well as promote autonomy and encourage integration and inclusion to wheelchair users & others with mobility issues.
PATERSON, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEATRAC offers independent unassisted water access to people with disabilities and mobility issues especially wheelchair users as well as those assisted by canes, walkers & even pregnant individuals. In order to facilitate smooth wheelchair access to the SEATRAC system a unique walkway material made of 100% recycled HDPE that resembles a simulated wood surface provides a walkway solution. SEATRAC allows caretakers and families of individuals with disabilities with access to the water without physical obstacles or additional burdens.
SEATRAC is an environmentally friendly solution as it utilizes solar energy as its only power source. The SEATRAC system is patented in Greece, the EU, and the USA. TOBEA West, Inc. is now the exclusive distributor for the entire western hemisphere including the Caribbean. (Removed Australia & Israel since not on contract) Over the past 11 years, SEATRAC has proven essential in providing accessibility in Europe, especially in Greece where the device was invented. There are more than 200 of these systems in use in Europe from Italy to Latvia & Croatia with many more on the way.
The SEATRAC Mover system consists of the solar powered conveyance track that is totally controllable for any tidal changes and stored away in an optional SEATRAC Combination ADA Compliant Changing Room / Storage Room. The system provides a fixed track chair that moves an individual into and out of the water. If someone chooses to take a swim or just get partially into the water, the system is the ideal way for them to do so unassisted. The system has multiple safety features and is constantly communicating to the team at TOBEA.
The system also provides a series of optional services available that will be there for a person with disabilities to be able to enjoy a day at the beach. Options include ADA compliant signage, an ADA compliant changing room / storage room as well as a security locker, an optional ADA compliant shower & chair with grab bars. For user security a smart phone enabled 2-Step authentication system is available on any SEATRAC system. The solution can also include ultra strong 13' square umbrellas for lounging areas on portable walkway sections, all to provide the ideal total Beach Experience.
"It gives people with disabilities the freedom and flexibility to do things on their own that before this, they had to have their friends and family to help them, which was a Herculean task in many cases, and basically wheelchair users & those with disability issues, they had no freedom or independence," said Brian Bergman, Contract Administrator and owner of TOBEA West, Inc. and SeatracUSA.com
TOBEA West, Incorporated found at www.seatracusa.com has plans to provide the systems to resorts, municipalities as well as public and private beaches.
The website will soon begin to show beach locations where you can find the SEATRAC systems.
Since 2012, TOBEA (Thinking Out of the Box Engineering Applications) engineers have deployed and refined systems that have been encouraging, assisting and inspiring people to gain independence and further their access to the beach and the water safely over 500,000 times with zero injuries.
Brian Bergman (1-}201-790-6924 [email protected] www.seatracusa.com
