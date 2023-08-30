Entrepreneur is Bringing Autonomous Wheelchair Accessibility from Greece to the US and the Western Hemisphere

For the disabled, up to now access to the water has been a difficult if not impossible task Tweet this

The SEATRAC Mover system consists of the solar powered conveyance track that is totally controllable for any tidal changes and stored away in an optional SEATRAC Combination ADA Compliant Changing Room / Storage Room. The system provides a fixed track chair that moves an individual into and out of the water. If someone chooses to take a swim or just get partially into the water, the system is the ideal way for them to do so unassisted. The system has multiple safety features and is constantly communicating to the team at TOBEA.

The system also provides a series of optional services available that will be there for a person with disabilities to be able to enjoy a day at the beach. Options include ADA compliant signage, an ADA compliant changing room / storage room as well as a security locker, an optional ADA compliant shower & chair with grab bars. For user security a smart phone enabled 2-Step authentication system is available on any SEATRAC system. The solution can also include ultra strong 13' square umbrellas for lounging areas on portable walkway sections, all to provide the ideal total Beach Experience.

"It gives people with disabilities the freedom and flexibility to do things on their own that before this, they had to have their friends and family to help them, which was a Herculean task in many cases, and basically wheelchair users & those with disability issues, they had no freedom or independence," said Brian Bergman, Contract Administrator and owner of TOBEA West, Inc. and SeatracUSA.com

TOBEA West, Incorporated found at www.seatracusa.com has plans to provide the systems to resorts, municipalities as well as public and private beaches.

The website will soon begin to show beach locations where you can find the SEATRAC systems.

Since 2012, TOBEA (Thinking Out of the Box Engineering Applications) engineers have deployed and refined systems that have been encouraging, assisting and inspiring people to gain independence and further their access to the beach and the water safely over 500,000 times with zero injuries.

Press and Media contact:

Brian Bergman (1-}201-790-6924 [email protected] www.seatracusa.com

Media Contact

Brian Bergman, Tobia West, Inc., 1 201-790-6924, [email protected], https://www.seatracusa.com

SOURCE SEATRAC