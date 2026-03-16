Entrepreneur Jason Heinen Comments on German Business Insolvency Data and the Challenges Facing Founders

Author of "Hard Work Isn't the Problem. Your Focus Is." reflects on entrepreneurship following reports of more than 24,000 corporate insolvencies in Germany in 2025.

BERLIN, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent reports citing data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany (Destatis) show that 24,064 companies filed for insolvency in Germany in 2025, a figure widely referenced in media discussions about the current business environment.

Entrepreneur and author Jason Heinen says the numbers highlight the complex realities many founders encounter while building and sustaining businesses.

"Entrepreneurship is often portrayed as a simple formula of hard work leading to success," Heinen says. "But many founders discover that building a stable company requires much more than effort alone."

Heinen is the founder and CEO of Saisy Germany, an international recruitment agency that connects global talent with employers in Germany. He is also the CEO of Jason-Heinen Management Consultancy Services, a Philippine-based consultancy specializing in international recruitment and workforce consulting.

Through his work with companies and entrepreneurs, Heinen says discussions about insolvency statistics often lead to deeper conversations about leadership, resilience and strategic decision-making.

"Entrepreneurs invest enormous time and energy into their companies," Heinen says. "At the same time, the path to building a sustainable business can involve unexpected challenges that require constant adaptation."

Heinen explores these themes in his book "Hard Work Isn't the Problem. Your Focus Is.", which examines the relationship between effort, leadership and strategic focus in entrepreneurship.

The book discusses how founders sometimes equate constant activity with progress, even though long-term success often requires stepping back to reassess direction and priorities.

"Hard work is important," Heinen says. "But where that effort is directed often determines whether a business moves forward or remains stuck."

Germany's Mittelstand, the country's network of small and medium-sized enterprises, is widely regarded as a central pillar of the German economy and plays an important role in employment, innovation and exports.

Economic indicators such as insolvency statistics continue to be monitored by analysts, researchers and business organizations as part of broader discussions about entrepreneurship and economic development.

Heinen says these conversations remain important as founders continue to navigate evolving business conditions.

"Entrepreneurship requires resilience, learning and reflection," he says. "Every experience — both success and failure — becomes part of that journey."

About Jason Heinen

Jason Heinen is an entrepreneur and author. He is the founder and CEO of Saisy Germany, a German international recruitment agency specializing in connecting global talent with employers in Germany. He is also the CEO of Jason-Heinen Management Consultancy Services, a Philippine-based consultancy focused on international recruitment, workforce consulting and cross-border business support. He is the author of the book "Hard Work Isn't the Problem. Your Focus Is."

Media Contact

Jason Heinen, Saisy Germany UG, 49 +491745388877, [email protected], www.saisygermany.com

SOURCE Jason Heinen