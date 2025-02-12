Entrepreneur Magazine Ranks TeamLogic IT #1 in IT Services

TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for businesses, is pleased to announce it has been ranked #1 in the IT Services category in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list. Recognition in the magazine's Franchise 500 solidifies TeamLogic IT's prominence in the tech industry.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for businesses, is pleased to announce it has been ranked #1 in the IT Services category and #238 overall in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list.

Placement on the Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. A comprehensive process is used to evaluate and rank franchises based on five key factors: costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"TeamLogic IT is honored to be recognized as one of the industry's top IT service providers," said Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic, Inc. "This underscores the commitment and dedication of our franchisees to providing high-quality, secure and affordable technology solutions to companies across the nation."

TeamLogic IT was also recently named one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings, and recognized as a Top 400 franchise in Franchise Times magazine.

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, data/voice/connectivity, and consulting and support. TeamLogic IT experienced a 14% growth in comparative sales in 2024 and opened 34 locations. With 300 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime, improve productivity and secure their IT infrastructure.

