Entrepreneur turned children's book author pens clever book series about the culture adventures of two chipmunk brothers, away from screens and devices

Imagination is a gift—one of the greatest gifts we have as humans. Nurturing that gift is vital if you want a life that feels full and rich.

The debut installment, Trip to the Museum, follows the chipmunk pair on an unforgettable trip to the museum with exhibit halls full of art and wonders around every corner, letting their imagination sweep them away to extraordinary places. Alliteration and a rhyming vignette make this tale a rollicking read-aloud. Subsequent stories involve trips to the symphony where they explore the magic of sound and music; a visit to the farmer's market that reveals the importance of food for healthy living and where it comes from; a trip to the library that shows amazing journeys readers can take with each book, traveling through history, to magical worlds, and discovering knowledge; or a visit to the park that explores the joy in physical movement and being in nature.

Families and educators of young children will delight in the opportunities these books provide in underscoring the value of wonder and imagination that is not derived from screens. For Xavier, creating that spark of imagination is what led him to write The Chubby Bubbies. "Imagination is a gift—one of the greatest gifts we have as humans. Nurturing that gift is vital if you want a life that feels full and rich." The Chubby Bubbies: Trip to the Museum is available now, followed in late September by Trip to the Symphony.

Key Details:

Title: The Chubby Bubbies: Trip to the Museum

Author: AM Xavier

Genre: Juvenile fiction

Publisher: Serinidy Press

Publication Date: June 2025

Formats: Hardcover, ebook

