Entrepreneurs Drive Global Climate Solutions at New York Climate Week 2024

A major event of Climate Week was co-hosted by SEE, the WEF's Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA) initiative, and the F20 Platform. The event brought together over 100 international leaders, including representatives from the United Nations, international organizations and major private corporations, to discuss the importance of international collaboration in addressing the climate crisis. Zhou Zhou, President of SEE, spoke about the critical role of businesses in driving climate solutions, emphasizing the need for continued partnerships across borders.

Song Zhao, CEO of Society of Entrepreneurs & Ecology Inc, a New York based non-profit organization targeting environmental issues, echoed this sentiment, underscoring the necessity of global cooperation in tackling environmental challenges. "Environmental challenges are global in both scale and impact, and our solutions must transcend borders" she stated, highlighting the importance of international partnerships in implementing impactful and scalable solutions.

The event also featured a panel discussion with leaders from WWF, UNEP, and IUCN, who discussed how business-driven solutions can complement governmental efforts in biodiversity protection, clean energy deployment, and ecosystem restoration. The conversations reinforced the growing importance of public-private partnerships in meeting global climate targets.

As New York Climate Week 2024 concluded, it was clear that entrepreneurs are playing an indispensable role in shaping the future of global climate action. Through their ability to innovate, scale solutions, and foster cross-border collaboration, business leaders are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.

