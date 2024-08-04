Entreprenuer Conquers Mental Illness with Business Success

Overcoming mental illness to have a bright future in business

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a small business owner and someone diagnosed with Bipolar and other high anxiety disabilities, his Textiles Depot site is his main generator of income. Life can always be worse, but he works hard at living for the day as well as being happy for the gift of life and appreciating the beautiful people he's met along the way. Living with mental illness can be very traumatic in somebody's life causing many types of hurdles new and old. Living in the present and doing the right thing in life is a testament that individuals with mental health problems can make a positive difference in this world. The person writing this PR is the small business owner mentioned above. Remember, do the right thing, what makes you happy, and pays the bills.. As somebody once said the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror so don't live in the past!. With that being said, let's take a look at the eCommerce business.

Textiles Depot has been in business since 2021 catering to hotels, hospitals, mental health facilities, restaurants, and other establishments in the healthcare and hospitality industry. The business takes pride in excellent customer service and having a large healthcare selection of blankets, towels, patient gowns, disposable and reusable pillows, baby gowns/sheets/receiving blankets, smocks, frocks, lab coats, hospital sheets, and dignity garments. Most of these products can be washed commercially especially the smocks, frocks, lab coats, and hospital sheets/towels. There's also large inventory in multiple warehouses across the USA that over the 8000 product variants are in that are strategically placed to help customers with fast shipping.

On the hospitality side the best selling items include: table linens, table cloths, protective bedding, pillows, hospitality apparel, napkins, blankets, butcher wraps, bar mops, sheets, smocks, frocks and butcher wraps with speed to the customer. Furthermore, the towels include a large selection that ranges from hotel towels, beach/pool, spa & salon, center stripe, microfiber, shop towels, grill pads, glass, dish, rally, huck, and bath towels, hand towels, as well as washcloths.

Thanks for reading this. The goal is to get this company to be a nonprofit and help people with mental health issues, substance abuse issues and other good causes. Try to be bright in a dark universe, practice righteousness and peace be with you!

