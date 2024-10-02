Entries Now Being Accepted for the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence

The Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence program will celebrate achievements and innovations in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), recognizing those who are leading advancements in this rapidly evolving industry. Post this

Participants from around the world are invited to submit their AI innovations, showcasing their most remarkable contributions to the AI landscape. Each submission will be thoroughly evaluated through a data-driven peer-to-peer and industry expert review process, ensuring that the best in the field are honored for their achievements.

The Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence also celebrate extraordinary advancements, highlighting the visionaries and leaders who are shaping the future of AI on a global scale. This is an opportunity to be recognized as one of the top innovators in the industry.

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for USA (previously known as Globee® Awards for American Business), and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

