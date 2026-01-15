Entrio Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Automatically Enrich Records

"Every strategic tech decision depends on the accuracy of the underlying data, yet most enterprises still struggle with outdated solution data such as names, missing details, and inconsistent classifications." Post this

Entrio Enrich delivers technology data, including names, versions, EOL/EOS dates, deployment details, classifications, and more, across all third-party software, open source, market data, and in-house solutions. With Entrio's daily catalog updates and a 1,700+ node taxonomy, customers gain the clarity needed to reduce risk, improve searchability, and make better technology decisions.

"Every strategic tech decision depends on the accuracy of the underlying data, yet most enterprises still struggle with outdated solution data such as names, missing details, and inconsistent classifications," said Avi Cohen, CEO of Entrio. "Our integration with ServiceNow brings Entrio's real-time intelligence directly into customers' workflows, giving them the confidence, automation, and visibility they need to optimize spending, modernize faster, and reduce operational risk."

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, Entrio develops and distributes applications on the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

About Entrio

Entrio is the real-time technology intelligence platform built for enterprises to tech up right. It gives enterprise architecture and IT teams a complete, clean view of their technology estate and then allows them to continuously manage and add to it appropriately.

Agentic AI is at the core of our offering. It helps us collect and curate the data needed to provide a living and breathing technology reference catalog, which can be used for anything from capability mapping to analytics to decision making.

Entrio can be deployed in days and deliver immediate ROI by increasing employee efficiency, identifying redundant software, and reducing risk. The company is ISO-27001 certified, SOC-2 ready and is proud to work with some of the largest banks in the world.

The company is chaired by Elisha Wiesel, the former CIO of Goldman Sachs and backed by several VCs and industry players like BNY and American Family Ventures.

