Entrio Unveils Copilot: A Revolutionary AI Assistant Transforming Technology Adoption

"We believe Entrio Copilot will revolutionize how our customers approach their tech strategies, providing them with the insights and confidence they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape." - Avi Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder, Entrio Post this

Entrio Copilot represents a significant leap forward for the Entrio platform, offering a next-generation user experience. Customers can ask questions and receive answers about the technology market, or leverage pre-populated prompts, such as:

List the core capabilities of this vendor or solution.

Tell me about any recent adverse events associated with this vendor or solution.

List alternative solutions in the market.

Is this solution being used within Entrio's network?

What does this solution integrate with?

What type of certifications does it have?

Which public cloud providers does it run on?

By combining Entrio's proprietary data, taxonomy, and network insights with information from multiple large language models (LLMs), Entrio Copilot creates a customized data set tailored to each organization's needs. Importantly, Entrio Copilot ensures that sensitive information remains securely within the organization's environment, addressing data security, and compliance concerns.

"Entrio Copilot reinforces that we are positioned for long-term success in the era of LLMs and generative AI," said Barry Chen, CTO of Entrio. "Combining our proprietary data with the latest AI advancements, ensures our clients have access to tailored, real-time insights that drive smarter decision-making."

"Entrio Copilot embodies our commitment to innovation, security, and customer success," added Avi Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Entrio. "We believe it will revolutionize how our customers approach their tech strategies, providing them with the insights and confidence they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape."

About Entrio

Entrio is the responsible tech adoption platform built for financial institutions to tech up right. It allows enterprise architecture and IT teams to continuously manage, reuse, and add technology while ensuring efficient and sustainable growth for their business. Entrio can be deployed in days and deliver immediate ROI by accelerating time to market, cutting costs, and reducing risks. The company is ISO-27001 certified, SOC-2 ready and is proud to work with some of the largest banks in the world.

The company is chaired by Elisha Wiesel, the former CIO of Goldman Sachs, and backed by several VCs and industry players like BNY and American Family Ventures.

Visit https://www.entrio.io for more information.

Media Contact

Kara Tegha, Entrio, 1 6179030555, [email protected], https://www.entrio.io/

SOURCE Entrio