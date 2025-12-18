Envera Systems to Accelerate Innovation in Community Safety and Access Control Solutions with Appointment of Devon Watson as CEO

"As the market leader, we will continuously strengthen our products and operations to provide innovative technology and an elevated experience our clients can count on." Post this

"Envera Systems has a proven track record providing smart, cost-effective security solutions that offer peace of mind and 24/7 coverage to residents, developers and property managers," said Devon Watson, CEO of Envera Systems. "As the market leader, we will continuously strengthen our products and operations to provide innovative technology and an elevated experience our clients can count on."

In his new role, Watson will lead Envera Systems in delivering its suite of integrated security solutions, including Virtual Gate Guard, Active Video Surveillance, and Smart Access Control, all monitored 24/7 using technology to enhance Envera's high-performing team of trained professionals. A core part of his mandate will be to emphasize the essential qualities of reliability and security that are paramount to Envera's clients, which include HOAs, condominiums, property managers, and residential real estate developers.

About Envera Systems

Envera Systems is the leading provider of managed security and software-enabled visitor management, access control, and remote video monitoring solutions for community associations and commercial properties. Envera's integrated technology-based solutions are designed to enhance safety, streamline access, and provide peace of mind. All systems are installed, serviced, and monitored by Envera's own licensed professionals, ensuring best-in-class service and support.

