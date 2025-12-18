Envera Systems to Accelerate Innovation in Community Safety and Access Control Solutions with Appointment of Devon Watson as CEO

Envera Systems, a leader in community security solutions, has appointed experienced technology executive Devon Watson as its new President and CEO. Watson will prioritize customer experience and innovation as he leads the company in delivering its suite of integrated security solutions, which include Virtual Gate Guard, Active Video Surveillance, and Smart Access Control.
DUNEDIN, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envera Systems, the leader in gate automation and security solutions for community associations, announced the appointment of Devon Watson as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Watson, an experienced technology executive, will focus on customer experience and innovation while strengthening the company's commitment to unparalleled reliability and security in community protection.
Watson brings a proven track record of driving customer experience, operational excellence and technology advancement. His prior experience includes executive leadership roles in similar always-on, high security technologies including bank ATMs, retail payment systems, cloud computing and self-storage access control.
"Envera Systems has a proven track record providing smart, cost-effective security solutions that offer peace of mind and 24/7 coverage to residents, developers and property managers," said Devon Watson, CEO of Envera Systems. "As the market leader, we will continuously strengthen our products and operations to provide innovative technology and an elevated experience our clients can count on."
In his new role, Watson will lead Envera Systems in delivering its suite of integrated security solutions, including Virtual Gate Guard, Active Video Surveillance, and Smart Access Control, all monitored 24/7 using technology to enhance Envera's high-performing team of trained professionals. A core part of his mandate will be to emphasize the essential qualities of reliability and security that are paramount to Envera's clients, which include HOAs, condominiums, property managers, and residential real estate developers.
Envera Systems is the leading provider of managed security and software-enabled visitor management, access control, and remote video monitoring solutions for community associations and commercial properties. Envera's integrated technology-based solutions are designed to enhance safety, streamline access, and provide peace of mind. All systems are installed, serviced, and monitored by Envera's own licensed professionals, ensuring best-in-class service and support.
