Enveyo CEO & Co-Founder, Coby Nilsson, Wins 2024 Pros to Know Lifetime Achievement Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

"I'm honored to be selected as a 2024 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive," says Nilsson. "The inclusion in this year's list of winners is a testament to the work that our dedicated team at Enveyo executes daily, and it's a privilege to work alongside them to support organizations in navigating the complex logistics landscape and implementing data-driven solutions."

Throughout his impressive career, Coby has led the Enveyo team to deliver on its mission of helping shippers and 3PLs make business-transforming shipping decisions by leveraging comprehensive data and integrated systems. Most recently, Enveyo's implementations with Saddle Creek Logistics Services, GEODIS, and CooperVision, have yielded millions in parcel spend savings and significant operational improvements, made possible by leveraging Enveyo's unrivaled logistics data management platform.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at http://www.SDCExec.com.

Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the full list of winners. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

To learn more about Coby Nilsson and how his team at Enveyo is moving logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and carrier auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

