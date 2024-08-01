Enveyo Named to 2024 List of Great Supply Chain Partners by SupplyChainBrain

"We thank our clients for recognizing our hard work and the impact our solutions have on their organization's supply chain performance" - Coby Nilsson, Enveyo CEO & Co-Founder Post this

In addition to their fourth consecutive 100 Great Supply Chain Partners honor from SupplyChainBrain, Enveyo has marked several notable achievements over the past year, including:

Winning SupplyTech Breakthrough's coveted 3PL Solution of the Year Award for the third consecutive year

Innovative implementations for 3PLs and shippers from SMB to global enterprises, across a wide variety of industries

Selected as a four-time Top Supply Chain Project by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for its work with HEYDUDE

Shippers and 3PLs partner with Enveyo to optimize their logistics operations and reduce transportation spend through data-driven technology. Enveyo's suite of solutions, including Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit products, has helped organizations achieve significant cost savings and efficiency gains.

Today, Enveyo is the only logistics optimization software provider deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle, from logistics analytics, shipment simulation, and multi-carrier shipping execution to post-purchase delivery tracking, 3PL margin management, and freight audit and recovery.

"We're honored to be recognized by SupplyChainBrain once again as one of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners," says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo's co-founder and CEO. "We thank our clients for recognizing our hard work and the impact our solutions have on their organization's supply chain performance. The past few years have posed many challenges for supply chain teams worldwide. Our hats go off to all organizations included, and we're honored to be part of the 2024 list."

Enveyo will appear in the August 2024 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

