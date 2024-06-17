Enveyo Wins Fourth Consecutive Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Advanced logistics analytics, invoice validation and audit implementation for HEYDUDE earns Enveyo best-in-class recognition for supply chain excellence.
PROVO, Utah, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, today announced Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Enveyo as a recipient of the 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects award. This award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain.
"The past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implemented others' software and technology to work smarter, together. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "And, now it's time to celebrate those projects!"
Enveyo earns its fourth consecutive SDCE Top Supply Chain Projects award for its implementation of logistics analytics, visibility, carrier invoice validation, and freight audit & recovery solutions for HEYDUDE, the fastest-growing casual footwear brand in the United States.
Acquired by Crocs in 2022, HEYDUDE has quickly become the go-to footwear brand for comfortable and accessible shoes, rapidly growing its ecommerce fulfillment channel since its acquisition. HEYDUDE sought to increase visibility into shipment performance and associated cost data with its third-party logistics (3PL) partners, and needed to improve its audit and spend management processes to ensure cost-effective and efficient fulfillment through its continued growth phase.
HEYDUDE selected Enveyo's logistics optimization software to:
- Ingest complex data from internal and external systems, validate all charges across 3PL contracts and carrier invoices, including all warehouse and transportation charges
- Automatically audit carrier performance with extensive reporting on dispute reason, status, and results
- Leverage customizable dashboards reporting on shipment performance and associated cost data in real-time
- Scale with HEYDUDE's needs, at their pace
"Enveyo is special in the sense that they're the only provider in the industry that can ingest the complex invoices that come with a 3PL partner," explains Becca Sandberg, Manager of Third-Party Distribution & Logistics Operations at HEYDUDE. "Their solution creates an output for us that has the data we need, it's easy to digest, easy to manipulate, and streamlines our process to get to the outcome we're looking for."
"We're honored that Supply & Demand Chain Executive selected Enveyo as a Top Supply Chain Project winner for the fourth year in a row," says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo's co-founder and CEO. "Our work with HEYDUDE reflects our daily efforts to advance logistics through data-driven technology. We congratulate our fellow Top Supply Chain Project winners on innovative solutions that collectively drive our industry forward."
About Enveyo
Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and carrier auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
