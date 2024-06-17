Enveyo Wins Fourth Consecutive Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

"Enveyo is special in the sense that they're the only provider in the industry that can ingest the complex invoices that come with a 3PL partner." - Becca Sandberg, Manager of Third-Party Distribution & Logistics Operations, HEYDUDE Post this

Enveyo earns its fourth consecutive SDCE Top Supply Chain Projects award for its implementation of logistics analytics, visibility, carrier invoice validation, and freight audit & recovery solutions for HEYDUDE, the fastest-growing casual footwear brand in the United States.

Acquired by Crocs in 2022, HEYDUDE has quickly become the go-to footwear brand for comfortable and accessible shoes, rapidly growing its ecommerce fulfillment channel since its acquisition. HEYDUDE sought to increase visibility into shipment performance and associated cost data with its third-party logistics (3PL) partners, and needed to improve its audit and spend management processes to ensure cost-effective and efficient fulfillment through its continued growth phase.

HEYDUDE selected Enveyo's logistics optimization software to:

Ingest complex data from internal and external systems, validate all charges across 3PL contracts and carrier invoices, including all warehouse and transportation charges

Automatically audit carrier performance with extensive reporting on dispute reason, status, and results

Leverage customizable dashboards reporting on shipment performance and associated cost data in real-time

Scale with HEYDUDE's needs, at their pace

"Enveyo is special in the sense that they're the only provider in the industry that can ingest the complex invoices that come with a 3PL partner," explains Becca Sandberg, Manager of Third-Party Distribution & Logistics Operations at HEYDUDE. "Their solution creates an output for us that has the data we need, it's easy to digest, easy to manipulate, and streamlines our process to get to the outcome we're looking for."

"We're honored that Supply & Demand Chain Executive selected Enveyo as a Top Supply Chain Project winner for the fourth year in a row," says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo's co-founder and CEO. "Our work with HEYDUDE reflects our daily efforts to advance logistics through data-driven technology. We congratulate our fellow Top Supply Chain Project winners on innovative solutions that collectively drive our industry forward."

To view the full list of 2024 Top Supply Chain Project winners, visit https://sdce.me/8zldclb8.

Learn more about Enveyo's collaboration with HEYDUDE, and visit enveyo.com to see how Enveyo moves logistics forward with data-driven technology.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and carrier auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

